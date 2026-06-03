Manchester United are still expected to sign Ederson from Atalanta despite what’s being termed ‘organisational’ problems affecting the move, though his arrival date will be delayed.

Man Utd are overhauling their midfield this summer, with Casemiro leaving via free agency and Manuel Ugarte up for sale.

Taking their places will be two and potentially three new faces, the first of which should be Ederson of Atalanta.

The Brazilian gave United total priority when deciding his future and quickly agreed personal terms with the Red Devils.

A four-year contract with an option for a fifth season was ironed out, and on Tuesday, Man Utd struck a club-to-club agreement with Atalanta.

That development was confirmed by numerous top sources including Fabrizio Romano, with United set to pay €45m in total (€40.5m plus €4.5m in add-ons).

The summer transfer window opens on June 15, and given Carlo Ancelotti has overlooked Ederson for selection to his Brazil squad for the World Cup, logic dictated Ederson would arrive at Man Utd on day one.

However, both David Ornstein and Florian Plettenberg have stressed Ederson isn’t due to complete his switch until the beginning of July.

Ederson arriving at Man Utd later than anticipated

Ornstein wrote for The Athletic: ‘Ederson must still undergo a medical and all parties intend to complete the switch in early July.’

No specific reason was given for the delay, though Sky Germany’s Plettenberg did offer some insight, even if his update wasn’t crystal clear either.

He wrote on X: ‘Ederson to Manchester United – DONE DEAL. All agreements are in place. There are still a few organisational details to sort out. Understand #MUFC are not expecting to complete the deal until July.

‘€45m package including around €5m in add-ons. Contract until 2030 + 1. Man Utd already identified Ederson as a target during the 2024/25 season, as exclusively revealed at the time.

‘They continued scouting him regularly and never let go of their interest. Now it’s done.’

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There are no suggestions Ederson’s move to Man Utd will collapse – assuming he passes his medical, of course.

It’s a simple case of the ‘organisational’ issues being resolved, and once they are, Ederson will officially become a Man Utd player around one month from now and roughly 2-3 weeks into the summer window.

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