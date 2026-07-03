A fully agreed Tottenham transfer has been confirmed as ‘100 percent off’, and an alternative deal is ‘complicated’ due to the costs involved.

Tottenham are making blockbuster moves this summer, with ENIC backing Roberto De Zerbi in a big way. The need for greater leadership and experience has been filled with the triple free agent signings of Martin Dubravka, Marcos Senesi and Andy Robertson.

While those deals are handy, they pale in comparison to the big-money moves for Jan Paul van Hecke, Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali. Combined, that trio have cost £237m when factoring in future add-ons.

De Zerbi now boasts an embarrassment of riches in central midfield, with Tonali and Fernandes joining a corps that already comprised Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, Conor Gallagher, Rodrigo Bentancur and Pape Sarr.

And in a campaign where there’s no European football, you can obviously see there’s going to be an issue satisfying each of those player’s desires for regular action.

As such, it came as little surprise on Thursday night to learn Tottenham had pulled the plug on signing Joao Palhinha outright.

The Portuguese, 30, helped secure Spurs’ Premier League status on the final day of last season with a crucial goal.

The loanee could have been signed via an option to buy in his agreement with Bayern Munich worth €30m / £26m. Had the option been taken up, personal terms were already sealed.

However, Palhinha’s deal was called off in lieu of Spurs signing Tonali and Fernandes. According to the latest from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, a secondary move for Palhinha – to Sporting CP – has also hit trouble.

Joao Palhinha latest with Tottenham move ‘100% off’

Taking to X, Plettenberg wrote: ‘João Palhinha is set to return to FC Bayern for now.

‘The Tottenham deal is now 100% off following the signings of Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes.

‘A possible move to Sporting is also complicated due to Bayern’s asking price. There are further interested clubs. Talks are ongoing.’

Fabrizio Romano was among those to report Palhinha had wanted to stay at Spurs, and gave the north London side priority with regards to his future.

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But with Tottenham breaking the bank for two midfield signings, he’s merely a victim of circumstance right now.

Others coming under the microscope are Bergvall and Gray, the latter of which Newcastle have already seen a bid turned down for.

Bergvall, meanwhile, wants to leave in order to play regularly, according to Sky Sports. However, the same outlet claimed that as of now, Spurs are insistent the Swede is going nowhere.