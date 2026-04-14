A Manchester United star looks to have played his last match for the Red Devils after a report claimed an agreement on personal terms with his next club has been sealed, and United won’t stand in his way.

The buzz around what’s anticipated to be a game-changing summer transfer window at Man Utd is already growing. Additions will be sought in midfield and on the left wing, while a new left-back could be on the agenda.

There’ll be plenty of high profile exits too, with Casemiro leaving via free agency, Rasmus Hojlund joining Napoli for €44m, and Manuel Ugarte and Marcus Rashford both expected to depart in permanent sales.

That quartet could be just the tip of the iceberg, with changes on the horizon in the goalkeeping department too.

Man Utd will seek a buyer for Andre Onana once he returns from his loan spell at Trabzonspor. Current No 2, Altay Bayindir, is now on course to depart as well.

According to Turkish outlet Fanatic, Besiktas have struck an ‘agreement in principle’ with the 27-year-old on personal terms.

Besiktas actually tried to snaffle Bayindir in January, and per the report, the stopper ‘almost joined’.

However, a mid-season exit would have made little sense for Man Utd who’d have been relying on 39-year-old Tom Heaton to serve as chief back-up to Senne Lammens.

Regarding club-to-club negotiations, it’s claimed they’re ‘progressing positively’.

What’s more, it was stressed Man Utd won’t stand in Bayindir’s way at the second time of asking.

Fanatic wrote: ‘The process regarding his transfer is progressing positively. A principle agreement has been reached with the successful goalkeeper, who almost joined during the mid-season transfer window.

‘This time, Manchester United is not expected to cause any difficulties either. Altay, who has been a sidelined player in the English team, was already open to joining Besiktas.

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‘Besiktas is expected to officially announce Altay’s transfer after the season ends.’

How much Man Utd are holding out for in discussions with the Turkish giant was not divulged in the piece.

But given Bayindir was signed for just £4.3m and he’s barely featured since moving to England, the final fee won’t be significant.

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Bayindir got the nod over Onana in the early stages of the season before the latter was shuffled off to Trabzonspor.

Bayindir even kept new signing Lammens out of the eleven for a few weeks, but the once the Belgian was given the nod, he grabbed his chance with both hands and has proven to be one of the signings of the season across all Premier League sides.

With just six games left in Man Utd’s campaign, the race for Champions League qualification still on, and Michael Carrick desperate to become the club’s next permanent manager, Bayindir has likely played his last match for United already, barring an unfortunate injury to Lammens, of course.

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