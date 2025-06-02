Manchester City are ‘expected’ to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri this summer, according to David Ornstein.

Ait-Nouri was one of Wolves’ best players in the 2024/25 season, providing seven assists and scoring four times in 37 appearances.

The Algerian has caught the eye over five consistent seasons in the Premier League, having initially joined the Molineux on loan from French side Angers in 2020 before making the move permanent.

He has been linked with Manchester United in the past but Ruben Amorim signed Patrick Dorgu in January and are not expected to pursue him in the summer transfer window.

Now Manchester City are in hot pursuit of the Algerian international as Pep Guardiola looks to reclaim the Premier League title.

According to The Athletic journalist Ornstein, the Cityzens are ‘pursuing a deal’ to sign Ait-Nouri from Wolves, with a deal increasingly expected to go through this summer.

While an agreement between the clubs and the player ‘still needs to be reached’, all parties ‘expect a move to happen’.

READ MORE: Man Utd, Man City and Arsenal fell so far short of every single target

The 23-year-old has been identified as City’s priority target to strengthen the left-back position.

Josko Gvardiol, a natural centre-back, has been frequently deployed in left-back under Guardiola, and more recently, academy midfielder Nico O’Reilly filled in to good effect.

Guardiola is keen to add a more natural option and Ait-Nouri’s technical ability and versatility make him a strong fit.

His potential arrival comes as part of a broader reshaping of the squad as City prepare for the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States, where they will face Wydad AC, Al Ain and Juventus in Group G of the newly-expanded tournament.

Wolves, meanwhile, are bracing for a difficult summer. Ait-Nouri’s expected departure would follow confirmation that forward Matheus Cunha is set to join Manchester United.

Cunha will add dynamism to the United attack and is expected to play as one of Amorim’s wide 10s.

Red Devils legend Rio Ferdinand says he is “really excited” by the signing of a player who scored 15 goals in 33 Premier League matches this season.

“I have to say, I’m really excited about Cunha signing,” he said.

“I’m happy we signed him, I’m happy with how aggressive we’ve been immediately, acting on it instantly.”

Ferdinand continued: “I think this is a great start to the transfer window. If I was advising the recruitment team on anything now, I would be saying: ‘Please make sure you do not forget an experienced No.9.’

“I’m not going to say names, I’ve said the names too many times, and I would go and get a midfielder as well.

“A midfielder that can dictate the player and pass and be the orchestrator, but he also needs to have some legs about him as well. That’s what Ruben Amorim’s teams are about, they do that.

“Those two players would be the next ones, a centre-forward and a central midfielder, also a right-back.”

READ NOW: Premier League player stats: Misfiring Watkins, naughty Semenyo, dodgy Sanchez lead metrics