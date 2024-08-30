Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli are highly unlikely to sign both Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen unless they sell a foreign player, according to reports.

Al Ahli reportedly have club-to-club agreements in place with Napoli for Osimhen and Brentford for Toney.

The latter has given the green light having reportedly accepted a three-year contract worth £50million, though Osimhen has not agreed to move to the Middle East.

Signing both players is very ambitious and apparently impossible…unless a foreign player over the age of 21 is sold by Al Ahly.

Al Ahli ‘don’t need two strikers’ despite Osimhen, Toney bids

That is according to Sky Sports correspondent Kaveh Solhekol, who says sources in Saudi Arabia say it will not be possible to register both players as they do not have the slots available in their squad.

Furthermore, they do not have the budget to sign both players and don’t really need two strikers.

The transfer window in England closes on Friday evening but Saudi Pro League clubs have until Monday to complete their deals.

CHELSEA TRANSFER NEWS ON F365

👉 Chelsea transfers: Toney agrees ‘mouthwatering’ contract offer as Brentford ‘accept’ £36m bid

👉 Medical booked: Chelsea set to lose out on Osimhen after huge blow despite ‘significant development’

👉 Chelsea outcast Sterling ‘has no offers on the table’ as Neville shuts down Man Utd, Arsenal transfer

Solhekol wrote on X: “Senior sources in Saudi Arabia saying they do not see how it is possible for Al Ahli to sign Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney.

“Al Ahli do not have two slots available for two foreign players – unless one of them is Under 21. Saudi Pro League clubs are allowed 10 foreign players in their 25 player squads.

“We are also told they don’t need another two strikers and they do not have the budget for both players.

“To sign both players Al Ahli would have until Monday night’s midnight SPL deadline to free up a slot by selling a foreign player.”

Bit of a shambles, isn’t it? It’s almost like Al Ahli are doing this to annoy Chelsea, who have been linked with Toney and Osimhen.

Romano provides Osimhen update

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Friday morning that Osimhen is yet to green light the move to the Middle East.

Writing on X, Romano revealed that the Nigeria striker is still in talks with Chelsea as the club’s representatives discuss terms with Napoli.

“Victor Osimhen has still NOT given the green light to Al Ahli on terms despite club-to-club agreement,” Romano said.

“Osimhen, still talking to Chelsea while #CFC delegation in Napoli trying to find a way until the end. Meanwhile, Al Ahli have agreed deal with Toney and Brentford.”

MORE DEADLINE DAY COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Deadline Day summer 2024 LIVE! Transfer news, gossip, done deals…

👉 The biggest summer deadline day signings ever features disastrous Man Utd, Manchester City and Chelsea deals

👉 The most momentous transfer deadline day deals, including Arsenal and West Ham signings