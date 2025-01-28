Liverpool are set to be without Mohamed Salah after this season as contract talks continue to stall with just months left on his deal.

Despite having the highest goal contributions in Europe this season with 40 in 32 games in all competitions, he is yet to commit to a new contract.

The 32-year-old remains a world-class player at the peak of his powers and Arne Slot has continually dodged questions about the Egyptian’s future when asked, leaving fans confused about his current situation.

As we edge ever closer to the end of the season, the potential of a move to Saudi Arabia becomes increasingly likely given they have been after Salah for two years and are financially capable of providing him with a wage that cannot be matched elsewhere.

According to the Telegraph, Al-Hilal, the reigning Saudi champions, has emerged as the likeliest destination for Salah should a move to the Middle East progress.

Interestingly, Al-Hilal is one of four owned and bankrolled by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, along with Al-Ahli, Al-Nassri and Al-Ittihad – with the latter submitting a £150million bid for him in 2023.

With Neymar recently being allowed to leave a disastrous deal which saw him complete just 428 minutes of action across 18 months, Salah could be the perfect standout signing for them before the Club World Cup in July which will see the Saudi clubs compete with the best from Europe in America.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Sacked Premier League referee David Coote comes out as gay and explains cocaine use

👉Liverpool dealt potential transfer blow as £50m ‘priority’ target snubs move amid Man Utd interest

👉 Outrageous Mo Salah stats show why Liverpool legend is GOAT Premier League winger

Jamie Carragher praises potential replacement

While the future of Salah is uncertain, former player Jamie Carragher believes that Liverpool could replace Salah with Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, who has 14 goals in 23 games this season from the same position.

He told Sky Sports: “You feel with Brentford signings or Brighton because they’re ahead of the game, everyone is always a little bit, ‘what do they know that we missed?’”

“You see them do well at those clubs then you think can they do a job for our clubs? They’re ahead of the game for bringing them in, the metrics and he’s certainly one of them.

“I think of my old club with the situation regarding Mohamed Salah, a left-footed player on the right side, who can fit the bill? He [Mbeumo] is someone whose name that always crops up because of his ability and the club he is at.

“The things they look at are probably similar to Liverpool. (I’m a) Huge fan of his, huge problem and he caused Liverpool huge problems last weekend.”