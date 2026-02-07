Al Nassr ‘ready’ to sell Ronaldo as ex-club ‘leading race’, Man Utd star chosen as ‘perfect replacement’

According to reports, Al Nassr are ‘ready’ to sell Cristiano Ronaldo, while one of his former clubs is ‘leading the race’ to be his next destination.

It is looking increasingly likely that Ronaldo is on borrowed time at Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr.

Last year, there were reports that he was unhappy following Al Nassr’s failure to win the Saudi Pro League and/or the AFC Champions League, with it claimed that he could have joined Al-Hilal or another Club World Cup side last summer.

Ronaldo eventually opted to sign a new contract with Al Nassr, but he has butted heads with club officials over the past week as he is reportedly angry at an alleged lack of backing in the transfer market.

The Manchester United and Real Madrid legend reportedly feels that other PIF-owned clubs are getting preferential treatment, with Karim Benzema’s recent move to Al-Hilal used as an example.

This has led to Ronaldo going on strike, with the 40-year-old not involved as Al Nassr beat Al-Riyadh and Al-Ittihad this week.

On Friday, it was reported that Ronaldo had issued a transfer ‘ultimatum’ to Al Nassr chiefs, insisting that he is ‘prepared to leave’ if there is no resolution in the coming days.

A report from Spanish outlet Fichajes has gone further, claiming: ‘Tensions escalated when it was revealed that the Portuguese captain has a contractual release clause set at a mere £44 million. This figure has set off alarm bells at Manchester United and Sporting CP, who see a golden opportunity after the 2026 World Cup.

‘Several MLS franchises have even begun formal inquiries to bring the all-time leading scorer to North American soccer soon. Ronaldo’s displeasure is no secret, as he has already formally notified the PIF and the Saudi Pro League of his intention to resign.’

The i Paper, meanwhile, claims Man Utd are ‘not interested’ in re-signing Ronaldo currently, though Sporting Lisbon are ‘leading the race’ to secure his services ‘in the unlikely event they can muster the funds’.

Al Nassr are also said to be ‘ready to offload’ Ronaldo, ‘insisting that no player is above what they are trying to do with the Pro League, with scouting and analysis networks advancing so much that younger players can be identified across Europe and persuaded to move to the Middle East’.

It is claimed that Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes, who can move to a club outside of England for £57m, and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah are currently the favoured options to replace Ronaldo.

“With other big names leaving, we will look at lots of other marquee names in the summer,” a source close to the Pro League transfer process tells The i Paper.

“Mohamed Salah and Bruno Fernandes would be the perfect picks. Salah especially, given he would attract an Arab audience as a Muslim.

“Either of those coming in, along with that younger talent, would be huge for us. And really soften any Ronaldo blow.”

