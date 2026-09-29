Alan Hutton tells Arsenal ‘top talent’ to join Rangers – ‘the right club’

Alan Hutton has said that Arsenal youngster Max Dowman would be a success at Rangers under manager Derek McInnes.

Dowman is one of the best young talents in England and has already made 15 appearances for the Arsenal first team.

The 16-year-old, who can play as an attacking midfielder or as a winger, has scored three goals and given one assist in those games.

Earlier this month, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said that he could send Dowman on loan in the January transfer window.

Arsenal open to Max Dowman loan exit

Arteta said about Dowman: “We will evaluate every six months where we are and what is the best thing for him to do and then make the right decision. It depends on a lot of factors.

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“What he needs, and what the team needs as well, the availability we have in the squad, the minutes that he is playing and the qualities of those minutes.

“We have to be open, but now the focus is to be here and to impact the team.”

Arteta added: “We haven’t really listened to any of the possibilities because we were crystal clear that we wanted to have Max in the squad, that we wanted him to be part of the pre-season and then start to see where we are from there.”

The Arsenal boss continued: “There have been many cases of that age when they have gone out and been successful and others not.

“In my particular case, I was 17 when I went to Paris [St-Germain].

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“It depends on the atmosphere that you find there, and how much the coach believes in you as to whether you go there just to be part of a squad or play minutes.

“Which country, it depends. But now he is in a good place, let’s keep him here.”

On September 22, TEAMtalk reported that Rangers are keen on a loan deal for Dowman in the January transfer window.

Max Dowman backed to succeed at Rangers

Former Rangers right-back Hutton has now said that he believes that Dowman would flourish at Ibrox.

Hutton told FootballPredictions.com: “Max Dowman is a top, top talent. I mean, he’s got the world at his feet.

“The thing for him is doing the best for his development moving forward, and he needs to pick the right club that suits his profile of player. So would he do well at Rangers? Yeah, of course.

“Celtic are also playing in European football. Domestically it’s a tough league, it’s definitely tough and physical.

“That being said, I think teams still look at Scotland and think it’s maybe a lower level than what he could maybe go and play down south.

“The list will be as long as your arm to take him on loan. So it’s an interesting one to watch and see how it develops, because he’s a top, top talent, no doubt.”

Former Rangers striker Mark Hateley, too, believes that Dowman would be a success at Ibrox.

Glasgow Times quoted Hateley as saying on September 25: “If Max Dowman looks at what Mikey Moore did last year, he was transformed, and I think he sings praises for how Rangers looked after him and his parents.

“Max is in a similar situation. Danny Rohl found a way to play him and get the best out of Mikey Moore at Rangers.

“I think Derek McInnes would see the good habits he brings from Arsenal, and hopefully he would have a similar impact to what Mikey did from January onwards.

“That’s what football is crying out for now – ballcarriers. Players like Paul Gascoignes, who carry the ball forward and release players ahead of them.

“I think Max is a similar sort of player, and the game time would do him a lot of good. Coming up to Scotland would toughen him up.”

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