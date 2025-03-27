Pundit Alan Shearer has explained why he thinks Bayern Munich superstar Harry Kane could sign for Premier League giants Liverpool.

Kane left boyhood club Tottenham Hotspur during the 2023 summer transfer window as he joined Bayern Munich in a deal worth around £80m.

The England international is on track to win the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich this season and he has 76 goals in his 82 appearances for Vincent Kompany’s side in all competitions.

Despite this, 31-year-old Kane has been heavily linked with a return to the Premier League in recent months as it’s emerged that he has a release clause in his contract.

Several Premier League sides are expected to be in the market for a new striker this summer and this includes Liverpool, who are expected to replace Darwin Nunez.

Earlier this week, a report claimed Liverpool’s ‘offer’ for Kane ‘could reach £100m’ as they look to “soften the blow” of Mo Salah’s potential exit.

Now, Shearer has provided a couple of reasons why he could see Kane signing for Liverpool in the coming months.

“Liverpool will be looking for a centre-forward in the summer, I don’t doubt that and Harry Kane would be a great option for them because of the size of the club and he’ll score goals,” Shearer said.

“Whether Harry decides to stay in Germany or he decides to come back to the Premier League, he’ll have options.

“I’ve always said that if he comes back to the Premier League then he’ll have a really, really good chance of breaking my record.

“I’m a huge admirer of him and you can’t be anything but because of who and what he is.”

Shearer continued: “Kane is a machine and he’ll always score goals.

“Despite his age, if you provide him with chances or balls into the box, he’ll find a way to put the ball in the back of the net and that’s the sign of a great goalscorer.

“Harry has always done it for England. I know there’s been one or two debates about last summer but if he’s got players who are prepared to run beyond him then that opens up space for him and if you get to the byline like Declan Rice did and whip a ball across like that, he’ll score goals. He’s a great goalscorer and has been for so many years now.”