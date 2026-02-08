Alan Shearer has shared who he believes will be relegated from the Premier League

Alan Shearer has doubled down on his belief that West Ham will be relegated from the Premier League this season, despite their recent improvement in results and a growing sense that the relegation picture is tightening.

West Ham’s 2-0 win away at Burnley on Saturday lifted them to within three points of safety with 13 games remaining. Goals from Crysencio Summerville and Pablo gave Nuno Espirito Santo another timely boost as pressure at the bottom of the table intensified.

The result followed January victories over Tottenham and Sunderland.

Shearer, however, remains unconvinced that the recent upturn will be enough.

Speaking on Match of the Day, the former England striker questioned how wide the relegation conversation could stretch, while stressing that form alone would not change his view.

“When you look at Palace and the form that they’re in… I mean Tottenham, surely Tottenham can’t be pulled into that relegation battle?” Shearer said. “They’re going to have to start winning games, and rather sharpishly.

“West Ham, I still think (will be relegated), if you’re going to ask me, I know you’re going to ask me so I’ll probably just say West Ham, just. I can hear the West Ham fans screaming at me now!”

Nottingham Forest, who sit just above West Ham, were beaten 3-1 by Leeds on Friday night, while the gap between 18th and 14th has narrowed to six points.

Forest’s recent struggles have added to the sense that the final relegation place remains open, even with Burnley and Wolves increasingly detached at the foot of the table.

Leeds, Tottenham and Crystal Palace are all within touching distance of the danger zone, with Palace holding a game in hand but winless in 12 matches since December.

One of the driving forces behind West Ham’s recent run has been Crysencio Summerville, who has now scored in five consecutive matches. He was again decisive at Turf Moor as Nuno Espirito Santo’s side continued to apply pressure at the bottom of the table.

“We knew how important this game was to try to get out of trouble and put some pressure on the teams above us, and that’s what we’re doing,” Summerville said.

“We knew it was important to bounce back after Chelsea, where I thought we did well for long periods. We had a game plan, and we knew it was a must-win game, so we’re really pleased with the result.

“I love to enjoy myself on the pitch, and I’ve been in a good space lately. I’m trying to improve all the time, because I had some tough times with injury, and I’m happy I’m scoring now. I think the secret is just God, and having faith.

“It’s great to get a clean sheet, but overall, the most important thing is the win. We know it’s been a long time since a clean sheet, so we’re happy, but the main thing is getting the win.”

