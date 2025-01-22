‘Absolutely no chance’ – Alan Shearer makes Erling Haaland contract prediction after Man City deal

Alan Shearer believes that there is ‘no chance’ that Erling Haaland will remain at Manchester City for the duration of his new contract.

The 24-year-old penned an extraordinary new contract last week, committing his future to the club for nine more years. It means the Norweigian will be 34 years of age when it expires.

Having already netted an astounding 80 Premier League goals in 88 games, he is now a favourite to break the legendary goal record set by Shearer in the Premier League, with the former Newcastle United striker leading the charts with 260 goals in 441 games.

While it has been an atypical season by his incredible standards, despite City’s overall struggles, Haaland still has 22 goals in 29 games in all competitions, including 17 in 22 in the league.

It is important to consider his insatiable record for the club since arriving from Borussia Dortmund; he has 112 goals in just 127 games to go alongside his five major honours that include two league titles, a Champions League and a treble-winning campaign.

Haaland’s future was discussed on The Rest is Football podcast alongside co-hosts Gary Lineker and Micah Richards, and Shearer announced his opinion on the striker’s future.

“By the way, there’s absolutely no chance he’s staying at Man City for nine-and-a-half years,” the 54-year-old said. “Oh, seriously, do you think? I mean, do you think he will?”

He then added: “But nine-and-a-half years, he’s going to be 34 years of age. I don’t see him being there, I’m not saying that he won’t break the record.

“I’m pretty sure he will and he’ll probably do it in five or six years. But he’s not going to be there nine-and-a-half years.

“I think for both him and Man City, [it’s] more financially beneficial [for Haaland], he gets more money – and for City, they get to protect their asset because if his contract’s obviously not going to run out and whoever if they wanted to buy him in however many years, they’d have to pay a s*** load of money for him.”

Shearer: The record could be broken before Haaland

Outside of Haaland, he mentioned two other players who could achieve the record before him, with Harry Kane already on 213 goals.

The former Tottenham attacker is currently at Bayern Munich but he may return in the future to achieve that feat in the later years of his career.

While Mohamed Salah, who currently sits joint-seventh on the list with Thierry Henry on 175 goals, would need to renew his contract for multiple years to stand a chance of reaching the feat.

Shearer said: “I don’t see him being there in nine-and-half years. In reality, (Mo) Salah could have the record or (Harry) Kane could have the record before he gets that record himself.”