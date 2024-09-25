Having snubbed Manchester United on two separate occasions and pipping them to the Premier League title with Blackburn Rovers in 1995, the feelings are very much mutual between United fans and Premier League all time record goalscorer Alan Shearer.

Shearer joined Blackburn in 1992, leaving Southampton, before heading to his boyhood club Newcastle United in 1996, and on both instances, Sir Alex Ferguson had tried to bring the Englishman to Old Trafford.

When asked by fellow Match of the Day pundit Gary Lineker on The Rest is Football podcast to choose to sign for either United or Sunderland, Shearer replied: “Neither,” adding: “I’d take up f*****g golf!”

Shearer is often given a cold reception at Old Trafford while on punditry or when the Reds host Newcastle, signing: “Shearer sent you down,” in reference to the club legend relegating Newcastle in 2009 while he was in charge of the club on an interim basis.

United fans can also be heard singing their own explicit version of The Monkees’ 1960’s hit ‘Daydream Believer’.

After Shearer’s short stint in management ended in failure, he decided not to step back into the hot seat again.

The Magpies had broken a world record transfer fee at the time having paid £15m for Shearer, and a question of ‘what could have been?’ constantly lingers in relation to if Shearer had joined United at the time.

When Shearer was asked whether he wished he had joined United, he said: “Of course, I was tempted to join Manchester United, but I do not regret either decision.

“I had a magical time at Blackburn, winning the league and I completed my dream of playing for my home town club of Newcastle. I have memories I will hold forever and a goalscoring record that makes me extremely proud.”

Shearer scored 30 times for England having retired in 2000.

His 260 Premier League goals still sees him stand alone as the outright top scorer in the league, with Harry Kane potentially have been able to break should he have continued in the Premier League.

Kane scored 213 for Tottenham, and despite being linked with a move to Manchester City, as well as United, he opted to move to Germany where he has since scored 54 goals in 51 games.

Although Shearer’s bitterness towards United still stands, it’s completely understandable as he chose to move to Blackburn, winning just the one league title while United dominated English football in the 90’s and 2000’s.