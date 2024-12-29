Pundit Alan Shearer has picked out Manchester United’s ‘January transfer window’ and has named one player they could “spend a load of money” on.

January could be a busy month for Man Utd as new head coach Ruben Amorim is presumably keen to put his stamp on the squad.

Amorim has had a rough month since replacing Erik ten Hag as he’s lost five of his ten matches in charge across all competitions.

The Red Devils are miles away from being in a position to challenge for the Premier League as they are just eight points clear of the relegation zone.

A big overhaul is required at Man Utd as upgrades are required in various positions. A report claims Amorim has already picked his ‘priority’ signing.

Despite this, Shearer reckons their ‘January transfer priority’ should be to sign a “top striker” and they could change their approach regarding 2024 top scorer in Europe Viktor Gyokeres.

“Where do you start?” Shearer said in an interview with The Mirror. “Without doubt, United need a top striker, I’ve made my feelings clear on that for a long time now.”

“They could go out and spend a load of money on Viktor Gyokeres, Amorim obviously knows him really well.

“He said that he wouldn’t go back to Sporting to take them out, but that may change. Ultimately, they need players all over the park, one of the important ones is the position I played in and for me they need a top-class striker.”

“United fans might be looking at Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak when they play at Old Trafford, and they’re going to want top quality players, but I wouldn’t say specifically those players, I wouldn’t have thought that Newcastle will be up for selling any of their top players this January.

“United have got talented youngsters there, but when you have that you also need a sprinkling of top quality, experienced players in and around them. Clearly, there aren’t enough of those at Old Trafford at this moment in time.

“There’s work to be done in every department at the club, hence where they are in the league and where they are a club at this moment in time.”

Shearer has also explained why he thinks Amorim will be “really surprised” with what he’s seen from Man Utd since taking over.

“Amorim has got to be given time and the finance, which he obviously needs,” Shearer added. “United may win an FA Cup or something else, but this season has to be given to him as time to suss out who he wants and who he doesn’t want.

“He’s probably already got a good idea of that, because of what he’s trying to do already. We’ve seen that he’s tried different personnel already. I know managers sometimes say things to protect themselves.

“But I think when he’s said ‘it’s probably going to get worse before it gets better and the club are probably going to have to suffer,’ what he means by that are results like the one against Wolves where they suffered.

“He has to be able to find out – and be given the time to ship out – who he wants to, and he’s going to have to do a few, there’s no doubt. I’d guess he’s really surprised at how poor they are, with the money they’ve spent.”