Alan Shearer has been pondering the future of Nicholas Jackson after Chelsea strengthened up front.

Alan Shearer has predicted Chelsea will sell Nicholas Jackson after the club signed a number of foreward players this summer.

If Liam Delap’s arrival did not already give Jackson cause for concern, Joao Pedro’s signing followed by two goals in the Club World Cup semi-final will have put the 24-year-old on high alert about his Chelsea future.

Jackson only joined the London club two years ago for a £32m fee from Villarreal but 10 goals in 30 games last season will not have been enough to make his place untouchable in the team.

Chelsea’s first game at this summer’s tournament saw them start with Jackson but he was then replaced by Delap and he has not started a game since. Jackson was also sent off against Flamengo and is suspended for the opening match of the Premier League season for his red against Newcastle.

That has led Shearer to predict Jackson could be another Chelsea departure this summer.

“I don’t know, am I playing devil’s advocate here in thinking Jackson may be the one?” Shearer said on The Rest Is Football podcast.

“That wouldn’t surprise me if he was sold to someone, whether in our country or not, that’s one that wouldn’t surprise me if they made that decision.

“They’ve got some serious options in every forward position.”

For as much criticism as they get for the number of purchases they complete, Chelsea also have a knack of selling off unwanted players for high profit.

Players like Omari Hutchinson, Kai Havertz and Mason Mount have all been sold for big fees and Noni Madueke looks set to join that list with a reported £52m to Arsenal close to completion.

After Chelsea’s Club World Cup exploits come to an end on Sunday, attention then turns to winning the Premier League for the first time since 2017.

Sherare believes that Enzo Maresca’s squad are capable of challenging the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Man City for the title.

“I do,” he replied when asked if Chelsea are title contenders.

“I don’t think they’re finished in terms of their transfer business. I think there will be more come in and go out as well.

“I think they’ve been very smart in who they are signing and they’ve made some clever ones and I think there will be more.

“So I think they will [challenge for the title], absolutely. They’ll build on what they’ve achieved this season, Conference League, qualifying for the Champions League and they’ll go again.”

One player that Shearer highlighted as crucial to that title bid is Pedro Neto with the former Wolves forward impressing at the Club World Cup.

The 25-year-old has scored three goals in the tournament so far, making him just one short of topping the chart.

“Neto, I’m a big fan. He’s been impressive on the pitch as well, even with what he’s had to go through mentally to get through the games,’ Shearer said, referencing the death of Neto’s Portugal team-mate Diogo Jota.

“I like how direct he is, how powerful he is running with the ball. He’s someone that I would love to play up front with because I think in terms of being direct and knowing he’s going to get the ball in.

“For me, he’s one that will and should start.”

