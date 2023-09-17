Alan Shearer ‘really confident’ Tottenham man Richarlison will come good as tricky period fades

Premier League legend Alan Shearer is “really confident” that Richarlison will be a “different player” from now on after scoring for Tottenham against Sheffield United.

Richarlison has endured a difficult period, not only in his career, but in his life of late. Last season, after being bought by Spurs for £60million, he struggled to get going.

Playing in an attack featuring Harry Kane and Heung-min Son, chances were hard to come by – Richarlison scored once in the Premier League across the entire campaign.

He’s also opened up on his “turbulent time in the last five months”, in which people “walked away” from him. He also revealed he would “seek psychological help” after an “outburst” during international break.

Spurs welcomed Sheffield United to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the first game since that happened, and Richarlison scored an equaliser in the 98th minute, before his side went on to win 2-1 in a dramatic late turnaround.

Legendary striker Shearer believes that will signal a turnaround in the Brazilian’s fortunes, as he’ll be given a boost by the fact he’s scored his first goal of the season.

“You might see a different person and may see a different player, one who is playing with more confidence and more belief,” Shearer said on Match of the Day.

“There’s no doubt that you will see a different player from now. I am really confident in that.”

It would be ideal for Tottenham if that happens, as without Kane, they’ll want goals to come from wherever they can. For Richarlison, it would be great if he could hit a good run of form.

He performed very well at Everton for years, but obviously hasn’t got going at Spurs just yet. But if he’s given chances as the main man, and works through his off-field problems, he could become the man Tottenham thought they were getting when he signed.

They’re in a good position already – second in the league – and if Richarlison and the rest of the squad continue their good form, they could be fighting for the title come the end of the season.

READ MORE: Tottenham 2-1 Sheffield United: Spurs complete injury-time comeback as Richarlison inspires win