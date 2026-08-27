Alan Shearer during his role as a pundit on Amazon Prime.

Alan Shearer has explained why he thinks Manchester United can move to the “next level” if they sign another striker.

Man Utd have been active in this summer’s transfer window, having spent around £150m to sign Carlos Baleba, Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos.

The Red Devils have also landed Karl Darlow and several youngsters, but they arguably need a couple more signings after suffering a poor 2-0 loss to Hull City on the opening weekend of the 2026/27 Premier League season.

Michael Carrick‘s side are known to be in the market for a left-back to provide cover for Luke Shaw, while it has also been suggested that they could land a striker and/or left winger.

And Shearer feels the Red Devils need to prioritise a new striker because they cannot rely on Benjamin Sesko.

“I do think for them to go to the next level they need another striker,” Shearer told The Metro.

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“I don’t think they’re good enough defensively, but I do think they’re also lacking in the centre-forward position.

“Clearly, Sesko wasn’t fit. They brought him on in the second half and he missed a couple of decent chances, but I do think that to go to the next level, they might need another centre-forward.

“Having said that, I guess you could say that with many clubs. Where do you get them from? That’s the big thing.”

He continued: “It’s not so much the games, it was the travelling that’s for me that was the toughest thing.

“I quite enjoyed the games. You’re going away; you’re playing in the iconic stadiums against the best teams. I quite enjoyed that.

“Obviously, there is a greater chance of injury, but I found the travelling that is the tiresome thing that weighs on you mentally as the season drags on.”

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Alan Shearer previews Manchester United vs Ipswich Town

After losing to Hull City, Man Utd face newly-promoted Ipswich Town this weekend and Shearer has revealed what he “expects” to see from Carrick’s side in this game.

“It looked to me as if they just rocked up to Hull expecting to win, when in reality, if you’re going away to a newly promoted club, to their ground on the opening day of the season, you know that the minimum you have to do is match them for effort and commitment,” Shearer added.

“Man United didn’t do that from the first minute, so they deserved to be beaten and they were embarrassed.

“They’ve got the perfect game, I guess, or is it the most difficult game? Another promoted club at home this time.

“You would expect a different attitude, a different result and a different performance.”

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