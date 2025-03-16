‘Alan Shearer texted me before the game’ – Bruno Guimaraes reveals Newcastle United trophy inspiration

Bruno Guimaraes was in tears of joy after leading Newcastle to win the Carabao Cup

Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes could not hold back his emotions after leading his side to victory in the 2025 Carabao Cup final.

Eddie Howe’s outfit deservedly beat Liverpool 2-1 thanks to goals from Dan Burn and Alexander Isak, with Federico Chiesa’s injury time consolation strike more than the Reds’ performance had merited.

That League Cup win ends Newcastle’s 70-year wait for a domestic trophy – and Guimaraes hopes that can help him to establish a lasting legacy with the club’s fans.

The Geordie faithful had broken out into chants in recognition of club legend Alan Shearer after the former striker was shown on the big screen watching the action at Wembley, and that kind of adulation is exactly what Guimaraes wants for himself.

Speaking from pitchside at Wembley in front of celebrating fans, a tearful Bruno said: “They deserve everything. When I first came here, I said I wanted to put my name in the club’s history. That’s it. After 70 years we can now say we are the champions again – and fully deserve everything. It’s one of the best days of my life.

“I don’t have any words. It’s one of the best days of my life. They deserve it. For them this is like the World Cup. People have grown up and not seen Newcastle champions.

“We are here to make history and I’m so happy. My first year as captain of this club, and this is one of the best days. The team, the fans, the owners…we deserve this. Look at this, man, this is unbelievable.

“This is my second home. Since when I signed for the club, we’ve [gone from fighting] relegation to the Champions League and now [League Cup] champions. I think we are making history.

“Some day, when I leave this club, I want my fans to my name the same way they did to [Alan] Shearer when they have seen him. He text me before the game, and I’m so emotional today.”

The result has assured Newcastle of at least a Conference League place for next season, but they still hope to upgrade that to either the Europa League or Champions League over the rest of the campaign.

The Premier League is all but certain to have five Champions League places for next season, with Newcastle currently sitting just one point and one place behind fifth-placed Manchester City.