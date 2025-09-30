An alarming Nottingham Forest stat exposes Ange Postecoglou’s first major mistake as head coach, with the ex-Spurs boss not learning from past failures…

After a pretty serene 18 or so months under Nuno Espirito Santo, the chaos has returned to Nottm Forest as a huge internal fallout resulted in the head coach ‘winning’ the 2025/26 Premier League sack race.

The timing of Nuno’s exit was far from ideal, as it followed an intense summer, during which he and Edu reportedly disagreed over signings, and with the 2025/26 campaign three games old.

Controversial Nottm Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis then opened himself up to more scrutiny by appointing former Spurs and Celtic head coach Postecoglou to replace Nuno, thus ushering in a complete change in playing philosophy.

You would be hard-pressed to find quite as dramatic a mid-season manager change as Forest going from pragmatic Nuno-ball to full throttle Ange-ball, so it’s no surprise at all that Postecoglou has faced early issues at his new club.

Postecoglou’s first five games in charge have resulted in zero wins, two draws and three defeats, which include their Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Championship side Swansea City and Saturday’s 1-0 home loss to newly-promoted Sunderland.

This run has seen Postecoglou, remarkably, already become the second favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked, but he has not made life easy for himself.

Upon taking over, a report from The Daily Mail indicated that he intended to be patient at Nottingham Forest and not look to make huge overnight changes.

‘Daily Mail Sport understands that at least initially, Postecoglou is unlikely to overhaul the playing style completely, though there will necessarily be certain tweaks.’

However, this has not been the case as the counter-attacking approach adopted by Nuno has already been eradicated, with Forest shooting up to fourth on our Premier League possession table with an average of 57.4%.

Recent comments from full-back Neco Williams also prove that Postecoglou is indeed already insisting on his go-to (and flawed) methods.

Williams said: “A key thing the manager said is, once everyone is on board with the style of play and the tactics, the quicker the results will come.

“That is just on us now to get used to his tactics and the new style of play, which is obviously different from our previous manager. The quicker that comes together, the quicker we will get results.”

And Forest’s poor run of results shows that this daft mistake from Postecoglou is already backfiring, with the head coach failing to learn from his past issues in the Premier League brought about by being stuck in his ways during his final stretch at Spurs.

Though this Forest mistake is arguably even worse as Postecoglou is working with a squad that’s alien to his methods and suited to another style, so more pain is to come for the head coach and Forest as pressure starts to mount…

