Alejandro Balde to Man Utd grows more and more likely – ‘It could be January’

Alejandro Balde could be more open to a move in January

The future of Alejandro Balde looks more and more likely to lay away from Barcelona, and Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on a potential move to Manchester United.

Man Utd’s decision not to sign a left-back over the summer has already come back to bite. Luke Shaw is the only specialist left-back in the ranks, with Patrick Dorgu now internally considered more of a winger than defender.

Shaw missed the Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid in midweek through injury, with Michael Carrick forced to select young centre-back, Ayden Heaven, at left-back.

The BBC recently claimed United’s hierarchy are privately admitting the failure to sign a left-back or striker was ‘flawed’.

Accordingly, Fabrizio Romano stated United now plan to “attack” the January window. The Red Devils won’t hesitate to sign multiple players if the right profiles are available, and if results are still poor at that time.

Regarding left-backs, the No 1 target from the summer, Lewis Hall, won’t be available. He described the decision to sign a new and improved contract at Newcastle after the window closed as a “no-brainer.”

Instead, Man Utd could reignite their interest in Barcelona’s Balde, who they made enquiries about in the final weeks of the summer window.

At that time, Barca were willing to sell, though Balde opted to stay. However, for the benefit of the 22-year-old’s career, a change looks necessary.

It’s not that long ago that Balde was first choice for Barcelona and Spain. Currently, he’s third choice at Barcelona behind Xavi Espart and Joao Cancelo. Thus far this term he’s been afforded just 12 minutes of playing time.

Taking to YouTube on Saturday evening, Romano talked up a move in 2027 for Balde, and potentially as early as January. Man Utd were referenced in his reporting.

Alejandro Balde to Man Utd latest

Romano stated: “Hansi Flick confirmed that the Balde situation is not easy. Flick said we have Cancelo who is doing amazing in that position. We have Xavi Espart who is doing amazing.

“Espart also signed a new deal, so obviously Barcelona are well covered in that position.

“But then he said I’m happy Balde is working hard. He should not give up. He should be available for when we

need him.

“Obviously guys, Balde was already a potential player for sale in the summer. It was not Balde who wanted to

leave Barcelona in the summer.

“Balde wanted to stay and continue. It was Barcelona as a club open to selling Balde. Then there was no right solution.

“Man United called but there was no right solution. Let’s see what happens in January because Man United were interested but the conditions of the deal were very difficult.

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“Barcelona were only considering a permanent exit and for big money and also the salary was a topic. United still need a left back.

“More clubs are tracking Balde. His agent is Jorge Mendes who is in connection with several clubs on a weekly basis

about opportunities.

“And so the Balde situation is for sure one to watch again. If he’s not going to play, this could be a situation to watch in the next months.

“I would say in 2027 because it could be January, could be summer based on opportunities. This is not a cheap player. This is not an easy deal to do.

“Balde is young, he’s talented. So obviously it’s not an easy situation to clarify.”