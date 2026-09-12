Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Manchester United could get the chance to bring Alejandro Balde to Old Trafford from Barcelona when the transfer window opens in January.

Balde was one of the left-backs that Man Utd considered signing in the summer transfer window.

Transfer guru Romano himself reported that Man Utd had held talks with super agent Jorge Mendes over a potential deal for Balde.

Man Utd, though, eventually decided against a move for the left-back because of the transfer fee and the wages involved.

Balde is still at Barcelona, with Man Utd also unable to add a new left-back to manager Michael Carrick’s squad.

Romano has now suggested that Balde could leave Barcelona in the middle of the season, stating that “we have to see how the next three, four months will go because Balde obviously wants to play football”.

READ: Man Utd chiefs wowed by how Michael Carrick has ‘completely changed’ midfielder – Fabrizio Romano

Alejandro Balde to Man Utd in January possible

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “The first one for Alejandro Balde was clearly impossible on the financial point of view.

“Utd really considered this possibility.

“There were discussions with the agent of the player, Jorge Mendes.

“Jorge Mendes was in Barcelona to discuss the Man Utd possibility with Barca director Deco.

“So, the possibility was concrete, but Utd were only interested in a loan deal potentially with the buy-option clause to become mandatory under certain conditions, but not a permanent deal immediately, and Barca were never going to accept a loan for Balde.

READ MORE: Gary Neville says £62.5m Man Utd star ‘has got balls’ – ‘He keeps going’

“Only permanent transfer, and then also the salary was a problem.

“And then Ian Maatsen.

“Ian Maatsen because he was a player under consideration at Utd, appreciated by Man Utd, but Aston Villa made it clear that after selling Lucas Digne, they were not going to sell also Ian Maatsen.

“Now for Maatsen, new contract is almost done.

“So, the update I can give you is that Maatsen is going to sign a new contract at Aston Villa.

“So, I don’t anticipate any movement in the January transfer window.

“For Alejandro Balde, in general, for his future, we have to see how the next three, four months will go because Balde obviously wants to play football, but Balde is in love with Barcelona.

“For Balde, it is not easy to say to Barca, ‘I want to leave, I want to go’.

“Balde never did that because Balde really, really loves Barcelona.

“So, it was Barca considering a possible exit for Financial Fair Play to get extra money, but only permanent – not loan.

“Balde was more than happy to stay at Barcelona, but he hopes to play more.

“So, let’s see what’s going to happen there.

“For sure, the Balde situation is going to be one to watch this season and in the upcoming months.”

READ NEXT: Ten Premier League transfers that will definitely happen in 2027