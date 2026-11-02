Man Utd ‘in bidding war’ with Ruben Amorim for €45m three-time LaLiga winner

Manchester United’s quest to bring Alejandro Balde to Old Trafford in the January transfer window has just become harder, with a Spanish journalist claiming that Liverpool and AC Milan are now ready to make rival bids for the Barcelona star.

Man Utd wanted to sign Balde from Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

However, with Balde not keen on leaving the Spanish champions, Man Utd co-owners INEOS could not get a deal done for the left-back.

Man Utd are still keen on the 23-year-old, who has won LaLiga thrice with Barcelona so far in his career.

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick does not fancy Balde, who has made only three substitute appearances in LaLiga and just one substitute appearance in the Champions League so far this season.

Man Utd target Alejandro Balde deal in January

Spanish journalist Juan Jesus, who has over 25,000 followers on X, reported in late October that Man Utd were planning to raid Barcelona for Balde in the January transfer window.

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Jesus wrote on X at 8:16pm on October 30: “Despite the injury-related absences of Espart, Kounde, and Eric García, Hansi Flick still isn’t counting on Alejandro Balde.

“The German coach isn’t at all convinced by the full-back and isn’t including him in his plans.

“The player remains on the transfer list, and the door is wide open for his departure in the winter transfer window.

“Balde is deeply affected by this situation: he feels sidelined, perceives that Flick doesn’t count on him, and is really going through a tough time.”

Jesus added at 7:15pm on October 31: “The relationship between Hansi Flick and Alejandro Balde is completely broken and glacial.

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“They barely speak to each other, and the player is relegated in training to secondary roles to patch up absences.

“In the face of what they consider total disrespect, Balde’s entourage now assumes that leaving in January is the best option.

“His stance has changed regarding what happened in the summer.

“Manchester United is 100% after the player and is going all out to close his signing this very winter.”

Man Utd face Liverpool and Ruben Amorim threat for Balde

Jesus has now claimed that Liverpool and AC Milan, who appointed former Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim as their boss in the summer of 2026, have joined Man Utd in the bidding war for Balde, who is valued at €45million (£37.6m, $50.5m).

Jesus wrote on X at 8:13am on November 2: “Liverpool and AC Milan are going all out for Alejandro Balde. They join Manchester United in the bidding war.

“Both Andoni Iraola and Rúben Amorim are fans of the player and believe he would fit perfectly into their respective systems.

“Already open to leaving this winter, Barca has already set his price: the Catalan club is asking for a minimum of 45 million euros to let him go.”

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