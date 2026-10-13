Alejandro Garnacho: Argentine winger reaches decision between Chelsea return and Aston Villa stay

Alejandro Garnacho is on loan at Aston Villa from Chelsea.

Alejandro Garnacho wants a permanent move to Aston Villa and does not fancy a return to Chelsea, according to a report.

Garnacho joined Villa on loan from Chelsea in the summer of 2026.

The Argentina international winger moved to Chelsea from Manchester United in the summer of 2025 for £40million.

During his time at Stamford Bridge, Garnacho scored eight goals and gave four assists in 43 matches in all competitions.

Garnacho has failed to make an impact at Villa so far this season, making only three appearances for Unai Emery’s side.

The winger has already agreed a four-year contract with Villa, who are bound to make the loan deal with Chelsea permanent next summer under certain criteria.

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Alejandro Garnacho wants permanent Aston Villa move

According to journalist Dean Jones in FlashScore, Villa are confident that Garnacho will eventually come good for Emery and become a permanent part of the club next summer.

Jones wrote: “The initial loan agreement includes a route to a permanent transfer worth €50 million if the winger makes enough appearances, and sources indicate the club still expect that condition to be met.

“Such confidence suggests Villa remain optimistic about Garnacho’s longer-term role despite his limited involvement so far.”

Jones, who has over 126,000 followers on X, has also claimed that Garnacho “aims to cement a permanent move from Chelsea” and does not have any plan to go back to the London club.

While Emery has faith in Garnacho, former Villa and Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino thinks that the 22-year-old Argentina international winger will flop at Villa Park.

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When asked if Garnacho could salvage his career and turn it around at Villa Park, Cascarino said on talkSPORT (8:58am, September 19, 2026): “Look, it was a similar theme at Manchester United, Chelsea was exactly the same.

“Undecided.

“Chelsea fans didn’t buy into him.

“He has now gone to the Villa and not got going again.

“Yeah, it’s a tough one.

“If he’s going to make a mark, he has really got to get back into that Villa team, and it doesn’t look like that at the moment, though.

“Really doesn’t look like it.

“So, I am saying no at the minute.”

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