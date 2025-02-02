Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has suggested Chelsea could yet make a “last-minute” bid for Alejandro Garnacho despite things going quiet on the transfer.

Chelsea are one of two sides who have come close to Garnacho in the last week. Both they and Napoli have been heavily linked with the Manchester United winger’s signature.

The fee for the Blues has been reported at between £70-80million, while Napoli would not have to pay quite as much given they’re not a Premier League rival, but their £38million opening offer was turned down.

It was said that they’d come back in if United dropped their demands slightly, but it does not seem they’ve done that.

Things have also gone quiet on the Chelsea front, and transfer insider Romano states things aren’t progressing at the moment, but has not ruled out the potential of a late Blues offer.

“There is interest from Chelsea, but at the moment, there are still no advanced negotiations, club-to-club,” he told GIVEMESPORT.

“Let’s see if Chelsea will decide to do something last-minute. But as of now, while we are recording, there is still no proposal so there is still a chance for him to stay.”

United seem happy to keep Garnacho at the club. Though he’s not untouchable – as it seems no United player is – Ruben Amorim is continuing to pick him.

The winger has started the last two Premier League games, and Amorim recently stated Garnacho’s attitude had improved markedly since he was left out of the Manchester derby in December.

“He [Garnacho] is not improving because of me. He changed from the game against City [where he was not in the squad]. The way he understands things and the way he understands that I just want to help him, win games,” he saud.

“He has changed completely. He understands sometimes that I am a different coach, that I am demanding in my own way and he understands that it is never in a bad way, that it is for his own good. I think all the credit goes to Garnacho. He is improving and we want to continue to improve with Garnacho.”

