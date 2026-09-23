Alejandro Garnacho could already be on the way out the door at Aston Villa, with options available after a horror start to life at his new club, highlighted by his stats.

Garnacho is on loan at Villa from Chelsea, having spent only a year at Stamford Bridge. Should certain conditions be during his loan period, the Argentine will become a permanent Villa player.

What those conditions are are unclear, but so far he’s played just 31 minutes, with academy graduate George Hemmings largely preferred on the left flank.

Essentially a month into his spell with the Villans, Garnacho is being linked with a move away.

The Daily Mail reports the Argentine is being monitored by clubs in LaLiga amid his struggles at Villa Park.

The clubs keen on him are not named, but a move to Spain could appeal given Garnacho is originally from Madrid and spent time in the academy at Atletico before he moved to Manchester United as a teenager.

There’s obviously no opportunity to move until January, at which point Villa and Chelsea would surely have to agree on his loan being terminated for him to be able to move to Spain.

There is every chance that Garnacho becomes a more prominent member of the Villa side by then, but if Harvey Elliott’s spell last season is anything to go by, if Unai Emery is faced with the conditions of having to sign a player he doesn’t want, he simply won’t let it happen.

Alejandro Garnacho has not been good

Garnacho has played no more than 15 minutes in a single game this season, and has only been introduced off the bench in three games so far.

In the first of those, the 4-0 loss against Brighton on the opening day of the season, Garnacho ran over 1km to never actually touch the ball – though he was offside once.

In his second match, against Arsenal, he at least got hold of the ball a few times and every time he did and he got a pass off, they were on target – though none were in a dangerous position, and he did lose the ball once.

And in his most recent game – five games ago now – Garnacho lost possession on three occasions. In his three games so far, he is yet to make a key pass and his dribbles have largely been of little use.

Emery stated of late that the Chelsea loanee is behind his team-mates who can play on the left wing currently.

He said: “Continue working. Work, work, train, work

“When he can have minutes to play, try to play well. He is progressing, but we have players in front of him now.

“George Hemmings is playing fantastic. Alysson is also understanding things well and is giving us things I want. [Ibrahim] Mbaye also responded well.

“We want a competitive team and players to compete in the style we have. Garnacho is a little bit behind because of some circumstances we had in pre-season. It is time to be patient for the time he needs.”

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