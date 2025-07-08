Alejandro Garnacho is expected to leave Old Trafford this summer after falling out with Ruben Amorim.

One option for Alejandro Garnacho to end his Manchester United purgatory has been ruled out after Napoli reached an agreement to sign PSV winger Noa Lang.

A switch to Naples and following in the footsteps of Scott McTominay seemed plausible for the wantaway United winger, but Garnacho will now have to find a different next step after the Italian club secured an alternative option in his position.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano gave the ‘Here we go’ for Napoli’s move for Lang, with an agreement reached and only a medical needed before it can become official. The deal will cost Napoli €28million (£24million), far less than what United are asking for.

Garnacho then appears no closer to leaving the Red Devils despite being one of five players to tell the club he wants out.

Away from Napoli, the only club linked to Garnacho is Chelsea who seem set on signing every wide attacker in the world.

The arrival of Jamie Gittens to join Joao Pedro has not discouraged them from pursuing Garnacho with The Athletic claiming the London club remain interested in the 21-year-old.

However, Ruben Amorim’s have reportedly set a price tag of £60m for the player who has a deal until 2028.

After coming off the bench in the Europa League final defeat to Tottenham, the winger was left out of the squad for United’s final Premier League game of last season and was told by head coach Amorim that he had to find a new club this summer.

Speaking after the 1-0 defeat to Spurs in Bilbao, an annoyed Garnacho said: “Up until the final I played every round helping the team, and today I play 20 minutes, I don’t know.

“The final will influence [my decision] but the whole season, the situation of the club. I’m going to try to enjoy the summer and see what happens afterwards.”

Garnacho then burnt all remaining bridges by posting a picture of himself wearing an Aston Villa shirt with Marcus Rashford’s name on the back, another player looking to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Rashford at least seems to have more interest with rumours of a move to Barcelona seemingly unable to go away. The Spanish club’s failure to land Nico Williams has reopened the door to Rashford who has been linked with a move since January.

Rashford reportedly sees a move to Barcelona as his ‘dream destination’ and is eager to get the deal done.

If that fails to materialise, Newcastle are said to be interested in the England international but have been more closely linked with free agent Dominic Calvert-Lewin after the 28-year-old left Everton.

