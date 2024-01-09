Alejandro Garnacho might actually be a CR7 regen after all – his dribbling is outrageous

The infamous Cristiano Ronaldo comparison is more often than not a poison chalice for a player, but we’re convinced Alejandro Garnacho is the one man on the planet who thrives on it.

Garnacho arrived at Manchester United with all the promise in the world in 2020 and quickly showed it at various levels, announcing himself to the world by firing in a brace to win the 2022 FA Youth Cup final, a month after making his senior debut at 17.

But when Erik ten Hag had doubts over his attitude and commitment upon taking charge and bringing him along for the 2022 pre-season tour, alarm bells immediately began to ring.

He’d been infected by United-itis.

For the full article, please click here.