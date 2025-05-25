Alejandro Garnacho’s next club: 5 potential destinations for Man Utd star

Planet Football

Alejandro Garnacho has been told he can leave Manchester United this summer – and there’ll be no shortage of takers for the winger.

Garnacho has been cast out by Ruben Amorim following his post-Europa League final outburst, where he criticised the manager’s decision to leave him out of the starting line-up.

The Argentina international has flaws, but enough potential to improve massively in fresh surroundings. Will one of these five clubs snap him up?

For the full article, please click here.

Home Page