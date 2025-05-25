Alejandro Garnacho’s next club: 5 potential destinations for Man Utd star

Alejandro Garnacho has been told he can leave Manchester United this summer – and there’ll be no shortage of takers for the winger.

Garnacho has been cast out by Ruben Amorim following his post-Europa League final outburst, where he criticised the manager’s decision to leave him out of the starting line-up.

The Argentina international has flaws, but enough potential to improve massively in fresh surroundings. Will one of these five clubs snap him up?

For the full article, please click here.