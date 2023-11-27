Alejandro Garnacho’s overhead kick against Everton ‘cannot be beaten’ – former Premier League striker

Former Premier League forward Chris Sutton has hailed Alejandro Garnacho’s strike against Everton as the greatest overhead kick in the history of the game, claiming it cannot be surpassed in terms of technique and execution.

Garnacho silenced a rowdy Goodison Park after just three minutes on Sunday, opening the scoring in Manchester United’s 3-0 victory over Everton with a stunning overhead kick.

The goal has been compared to some of the greatest in Premier League history, with former Manchester United right-back Gary Neville claiming during his commentary for Sky Sports that Garnacho’s effort exceeded Wayne Rooney’s overhead kick against Manchester City in 2011.

Writing in his column for the Mail, Sutton – who registered 148 goals in 409 club appearances between 1991 and 2007 – has gone even further, arguing that Garnacho’s strike not only surpasses Rooney’s but some of the most iconic overhead kicks in history including Cristiano Ronaldo’s overhead kick against Juventus and Gareth Bale against Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League final.

And he believes the winner of the Premier League’s Goal of the Season competition has already been decided, advising Garnacho to start making space for the award.

He said: “We’ve now witnessed the game’s greatest overhead kick. It cannot be beaten in terms of technique or execution.

“This isn’t something you work on in training. It’s a spur-of-the-moment thing and Garnacho connected so seamlessly as he was retreating towards his own goal, adjusting his body to meet the ball.

“Garnacho had the balls to try it less than three minutes into the match. His confidence must be through the roof to even entertain the idea of such a spectacle.

“It is no wonder he copied Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘siuuu’ celebration in the aftermath. He earned it. Even I was excited by it – and that’s saying something, because I’m hardly the biggest Manchester United fan!

“Make room on your mantelpiece, Mr Garnacho. The Premier League Goal of the Season award is heading your way in May.”

Appearing as a pundit in the Sky Sports studio, former Manchester United captain Roy Keane agreed with the assessment that Garnacho’s strike was better than Rooney’s, pointing out that Rooney’s effort was “maybe not as clean” due to the ball making contact with his shin.

Despite losing five of their opening 13 matches this season, a third straight Premier League victory at Everton means Man Utd are just six points off the top of the table ahead of Saturday’s trip to Newcastle.

Before that, Manchester United travel to Galatasaray where a fourth defeat in five games on Wednesday would see Erik ten Hag’s side eliminated from the Champions League at the group stage.