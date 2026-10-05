AFC Bournemouth are reportedly ‘unhappy and dismayed’ at Chelsea target Alex Scott suffering a ‘serious’ injury while on England duty.

Midfielder Scott made his first senior England start during Saturday’s statement 7-0 win against Croatia in the UEFA Nations League.

Scott would have been hoping to follow that up with another appearance in Tuesday’s group tie against Czechia, but it has emerged on Monday morning that he has withdrawn from the squad and is set for a spell on the sidelines.

The Bournemouth standout, who is attracting serious interest from Chelsea, has made a stunning start to the 2026/27 campaign, but respected reporter David Ornstein has now confirmed that he faces a two-month absence due to injury.

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Ornstein said on X: ‘Alex Scott out of England squad & returning to Bournemouth through injury.

’23yo shone on 1st #ENG start but now sidelined by quadriceps issue; checks ongoing amid fears of 2mnth absence. Blow to midfielder + #AFCB with Kroupi also missing.’

Bournemouth react to Alex Scott injury blow

The Telegraph have provided more details on Scott’s ‘serious’ injury, with it said tha he ‘had felt an issue with his thigh a few days before the match against Croatia but still went on to play 70 minutes in Rijeka’.

READ MORE: England v Czech Republic: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds



Unsurprisingly, Bournemouth are ‘unhappy’ at Scott’s injury and have been ‘left dismayed and frustrated’ at being left without their star player for up to two months.

The report adds:

‘It is feared that Scott could be absent for as many as 10 Bournemouth matches, including the upcoming meetings with Chelsea and Manchester United. ‘Scott’s injury could give a starting opportunity to Everton’s James Garner in England’s match against the Czech Republic on Tuesday. Scott was replaced by Garner in the victory over Croatia.’

On Scott, England boss Thomas Tuchel acknowledged that his performance against Spain will put Arsenal star Declan Rice under pressure.

“Of course, and [Rice] does, we need performances like this,” Tuchel said.

“This is just the nature of it. We will not survive on two central midfielders. The more the better – and it’s always about the guys who are in camp.

“Declan knows about his importance, and he’s one of the very best midfielders in Europe. Nothing will change that. But it’s exactly what we need.

“We need more, more, more, more variety. We need more, more, more options. Then it’s always about the guys who are in camp. Alex was in the highest level.”

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