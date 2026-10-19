£100m star ‘very keen on moving to Chelsea’ after speaking to Xabi Alonso

Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott wants to join Chelsea and has already spoken to Blues manager Xabi Alonso, according to a journalist.

Chelsea wanted to sign Scott in the summer transfer window and made an offer for the midfielder.

However, Bournemouth rejected the bid from the Blues, but things have now changed.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has reported that Bournemouth are ready to sell Scott in the middle of the season.

Chelsea remain keen on the 23-year-old England international midfielder, with the Cherries demanding £100million for him.

Chelsea FC Journalist Simon Phillips, who has over 497,000 followers on X, has now claimed that Blues manager Xabi Alonso has spoken to Scott, who is keen on a move to Stamford Bridge, with the transfer potentially happening in January.

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Alex Scott says yes to Chelsea transfer from Bournemouth

Phillips said on his YouTube channel: “Another player who will love Alonso is Alex Scott, and Alonso loves him as well.

“I have spoken about Scott so many times, and I will continue to put anything out that I hear on this situation because it is one of those where, as I keep saying, it’s going an, it’s inevitable that I feel that he will end up at Chelsea.

“I am sure it will be a roller-coaster ride; I am sure we will hear stuff about Liverpool coming in for him and this, that and the other, but I just feel deep down that is set to happen.

“And I have a belief that it will happen.

“I don’t know whether it will be January or the summer, although I am now edging towards January.

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“But basically what’s happened with Chelsea and Alex Scott – as I keep saying, Chelsea have an obsession with Alex Scott.

“Alonso really wants to sign him, and Alonso and the players have been speaking to Alex Scott, quite a few of the players.

“Alex Scott gets on well with a good handful of Chelsea’s players already, so they have also been speaking.

“I know that in the summer when Chelsea sent the offers in, they also spoke to Scott’s agent, and they have been in regular contact with Scott’s agent, and they still are – I have reported that all along.

“And they have basically provisionally confirmed any personal terms with Scott already in the summer, so that would not be an issue.

“Scott is more than happy with what Chelsea offered him, and he would take it.

“And, from what I understand, he’s very keen on moving to Chelsea.

“And now the important bit, it’s not done until it’s done.

“So, we have still got to agree a fee with Bournemouth, we have still got to hope that no other club comes in, and perhaps turns his head.

“I don’t think that will happen, I really don’t.

“I think he’s dead-cert on joining Chelsea, I really do, but it’s important for me to state that it’s not done until it’s done, and anything can happen until we see him holding that Chelsea shirt up or a club announces it or a player announces it, as it often happens these days.

“But yeah, it’s very positive. I believe it will happen.

“It’s my opinion that it will happen. I am not telling you that it will happen.

“It’s annoying that I have to reiterate myself and make myself clear because people will jump on this sort of stuff.

“I am not saying that Scott is definitely joining Chelsea; I just believe that it is destined to happen.

“And everything is in place. All the groundwork has been done, and it’s just a case of getting it done now and hoping that no other club comes in hard for him and then all of a sudden, he goes, ‘Oh, okay, I am going to go there instead’.

“I can’t see that happening personally, but it could. Yes, so that’s Alex Scott to Chelsea latest.

“I think, you know, people know what I feel about this one.

“He’s a really good player. I think it will be a huge signing; it will be a statement signing.

“I think he will cost around about £100million, and I think he will be worth it.”

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