According to reports, AFC Bournemouth star Alex Scott is ‘keen’ on joining Chelsea after the Premier League giants had a £64m offer rejected.

In recent days, Chelsea have made a serious statement in this summer’s transfer window, having splashed out around £117m to sign Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa.

It has since been reported that they are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace, while they have moved to recruit Scott from Bournemouth.

Scott was one of Bournemouth’s standout performers during the 2025/26 campaign, and they are keen to tie him to a new contract beyond the end of his current deal in 2028.

However, it was reported on Tuesday that the talented midfielder has turned down Bournemouth’s latest contract offer because he wants to move elsewhere this summer.

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Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United have been linked with Scott, but Chelsea have been the first of the Premier League Big Six to make a serious move for the midfielder.

On Tuesday evening, a report revealed that the Blues have had a £64m bid rejected for Scott, who is reportedly valued at £80m by Bournemouth.

Alex Scott wants to join Chelsea this summer

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea will return with another offer for Scott, but a new report from The Evening Standard claims the Blues have been ‘handed a major boost’ in the race to sign the Bournemouth standout.

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According to the report, Scott ‘wants to join’ Chelsea this summer, though Bournemouth ‘insist he is not for sale’.

Still, it is also noted that talks over a new deal have ‘slowed’ in recent days, while Chelsea are working quickly to sitn Scott ahead of rivals.

The report explains:

‘Standard Sport understands that Scott was first offered a new deal in March, with Bournemouth confident they could convince the former Bristol City midfielder to commit his future to the club. ‘Since then, talks have slowed, and Scott is now keen to move on as Chelsea accelerate their interest in a bid to ward off other potential suitors. Arsenal and Manchester City have also been credited with interest in Scott, but have yet to make a formal approach for the England international.’

Journalist Ben Jacobs, meanwhile, claims Chelsea are keen on bringing in a new midfielder because they are open to offloading Enzo Fernandez if certain conditions are met.

Jacobs said on X: ‘Chelsea are exploring the midfield market after seeing a £64m bid for Alex Scott rejected, as exclusively revealed.

‘Another midfielder arriving is not a guarantee Enzo Fernandez will be sold. #CFC remain open to Fernandez signing a new contract, but if the club’s £120m valuation met an exit is possible this summer.’

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