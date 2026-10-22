Agent wants £100m star to join Liverpool – report

The agent of Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott wants him to move to Liverpool and play under manager Andoni Iraola, according to a report.

Liverpool wanted to sign Scott in the summer transfer window and remain interested in a deal for the England international midfielder in the middle of the season.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano said this week: “A January move for the Bournemouth midfielder is possible, as I told you, especially if a big proposal arrives.

“Let me clarify one thing. Bournemouth are not putting Alex Scott on the market. It is not that Bournemouth are saying they want to sell Alex Scott. Obviously, he is a fantastic player and an England international. So, they are now opening the door, which is different. In the summer, the door was closed. Now, the door is open.

“Chelsea are there, for sure. Chelsea are very interested in the player. Chelsea have had several contacts with his agents. Chelsea considered Alex Scott their top target in midfield over the summer, and it was not possible to proceed, but Chelsea loved the player. So, Chelsea are still there.

“Then there is Liverpool. Liverpool made calls at the end of June and the beginning of July. They never submitted a bid, unlike Chelsea. Chelsea made a bid and were there for Alex Scott, but Bournemouth rejected it.

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“So, let’s see what is going to happen next. I wanted to clarify one thing, guys. Chelsea are definitely there for Alex Scott. Again, regarding Liverpool, it was about calls, but as far as Liverpool are concerned, let’s see what is going to happen with Alex Scott.”

It has now emerged that the agent of Scott wants the 23-year-old to move to Liverpool.

Alex Scott’s agent wants Liverpool move

An X account with over 758,000 followers and run by a team of five elite reporters has reported that while Scott’s agent would like the midfielder to Anfield, Liverpool are unlikely to pay what Bournemouth want for him.

The account posted on X at 3:04pm on October 21: “Alex Scott’s agent is pushing for a #LFC move for his client.

“Bournemouth need to drop their valuation for any move to happen.”

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Bournemouth want £100m for Alex Scott

While the midfielder’s agent is reportedly keen on a move to Liverpool for his client, Chelsea FC journalist Simon Phillips recently claimed that Scott is keen on a move to Stamford Bridge, with Bournemouth asking £100million for him.

Phillips said on his YouTube channel: “Another player who will love Alonso is Alex Scott, and Alonso loves him as well.

“I have spoken about Scott so many times, and I will continue to put anything out that I hear on this situation because it is one of those where, as I keep saying, it’s going an, it’s inevitable that I feel that he will end up at Chelsea.

“I am sure it will be a roller-coaster ride; I am sure we will hear stuff about Liverpool coming in for him and this, that and the other, but I just feel deep down that is set to happen.

“And I have a belief that it will happen.

“I don’t know whether it will be January or the summer, although I am now edging towards January.

“But basically what’s happened with Chelsea and Alex Scott – as I keep saying, Chelsea have an obsession with Alex Scott.

“Alonso really wants to sign him, and Alonso and the players have been speaking to Alex Scott, quite a few of the players.

“Alex Scott gets on well with a good handful of Chelsea’s players already, so they have also been speaking.

“I know that in the summer when Chelsea sent the offers in, they also spoke to Scott’s agent, and they have been in regular contact with Scott’s agent, and they still are – I have reported that all along.

“And they have basically provisionally confirmed any personal terms with Scott already in the summer, so that would not be an issue.

“Scott is more than happy with what Chelsea offered him, and he would take it.

“And, from what I understand, he’s very keen on moving to Chelsea.

“And now the important bit, it’s not done until it’s done.

“So, we have still got to agree a fee with Bournemouth, we have still got to hope that no other club comes in, and perhaps turns his head.

“I don’t think that will happen, I really don’t.

“I think he’s dead-cert on joining Chelsea, I really do, but it’s important for me to state that it’s not done until it’s done, and anything can happen until we see him holding that Chelsea shirt up or a club announces it or a player announces it, as it often happens these days.

“But yeah, it’s very positive. I believe it will happen.

“It’s my opinion that it will happen. I am not telling you that it will happen.

“It’s annoying that I have to reiterate myself and make myself clear because people will jump on this sort of stuff.

“I am not saying that Scott is definitely joining Chelsea; I just believe that it is destined to happen.

“And everything is in place. All the groundwork has been done, and it’s just a case of getting it done now and hoping that no other club comes in hard for him and then all of a sudden, he goes, ‘Oh, okay, I am going to go there instead’.

“I can’t see that happening personally, but it could. Yes, so that’s Alex Scott to Chelsea latest.

“I think, you know, people know what I feel about this one.

“He’s a really good player. I think it will be a huge signing; it will be a statement signing.

“I think he will cost around about £100million, and I think he will be worth it.”

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