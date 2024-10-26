Alexander-Arnold ‘believes’ he can secure historic Ballon d’Or accolade amid Real Madrid efforts

Trent Alexander-Arnold has detailed how he “believes” he can be the first full-back ever to win the Ballon d’Or, amid attempts from Real Madrid to sign the Liverpool man.

Alexander-Arnold has worked his way up from the Reds’ academy to being one of their very best players. That no defender has more assists (59) than him in Premier League history highlights his importance to Liverpool.

He is currently being linked with a move away from Anfield, with his contract running out at the end of the season. Real Madrid are taking up strong efforts to prise Alexander-Arnold away from the Reds, meaning confidence in his stay is dropping.

The full-back has not given his say on those efforts, but instead is looking to bigger things, in that he is hopeful of winning the Ballon d’Or one day. That would be an unprecedented achievement due to his position as a full-back.

“I believe I can,” he told Sky Sports.

“I want to be the first full-back to ever do it. It’s only the morning after you retire that you’re able to look in the mirror and say, ‘I gave it everything I got’.

“It doesn’t matter how many trophies you win, or how many medals you’ve got. It matters what you give to the game and if you reach your full potential.”

If Alexander-Arnold was to win the Ballon d’Or, he’d surpass the best full-backs to ever play the game. The closest a wide defender has come to winning the trophy was Roberto Carlos’ second place in 2002.

Cafu, though widely regarded as one of the best full-backs ever, also never got his hands on the trophy. As such, Alexander-Arnold could count himself one of the best full-backs ever, and in the eyes of the Ballon d’Or committee, the best.

He has some distance to go before that happens, though, given the Liverpool man was not nominated for the 2024 award.

