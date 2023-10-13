Alexander-Arnold bites back at Spurs star with brutal ‘relegated’ dig after Liverpool jibe

Trent Alexander-Arnold has engaged in a war of words with James Maddison.

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has aimed a brutal dig back at James Maddison as the England pair’s war of words continues.

“Still asking for a replay,” Maddison wrote on social media alongside a photo of him and Alexander-Arnold on England duty, after a VAR error cost Liverpool in their clash with Tottenham.

Luis Diaz’s goal was wrongly disallowed for offside as nine-man Liverpool suffered a last gasp defeat to Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Jurgen Klopp claimed a replay was the only fair course of action, prompting Maddison’s jibe at his international teammate.

Asked by Channel 4 whether Maddison’s caption was accurate, Alexander-Arnold responded with a dig of his own.

“No, he was asking me to teach him how to put a free-kick in the top corner.

“But, I told him, I’d just shown him the video when I scored at Leicester last year and they got relegated.”

Maddison was part of the Leicester side which was relegated two weeks after their defeat to Liverpool, before the playmaker made the switch to Tottenham in the summer.

PGMOL chief Howard Webb addressed the VAR controversy on Monday, insisting measures have since been put in palce to avoid a similar mistake to that made by Darren England, as he misinterpreted the on-field decision as onside.

“We know human error can happen in all walks of life but we have to put things in place to ensure it doesn’t have a significant impact like this,” Webb said. “This brought into focus the need to reiterate the communication protocols that are really valuable.

We want the on-field officials to clearly tell the VAR what the decision is and the VAR to go back to the referee to check they have heard it correctly. “The VAR goes through the process of checking the decision, speaking to the assistant VAR before communicating to the field, to say what their intended decision is.

“Then, not just saying ‘check complete’, instead saying ‘check complete, decision offside’, which can be another trigger. We have put a lot of steps in place to ensure this error doesn’t happen again.”

