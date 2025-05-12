Trent Alexander-Arnold has been tipped to feel sick due to Liverpool's reaction to him

A former Liverpool man has detailed how Trent Alexander-Arnold will feel “absolutely sick” at the reaction from his own fans, as he recalls being in “floods of tears” in a similar situation.

Alexander-Arnold was booed by Liverpool fans when he came on the field against Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday. It was the first match since he announced his decision to leave his boyhood club, and the reaction was telling.

The first time he got the ball, the negative crowd noise was the same, and though some sections warmed to him, some clearly are not happy he’s leaving – probably for Real Madrid.

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen knows the feeling of being booed by Reds fans, having also left for Real, but he came back to the Premier League after, and had to face his former club.

“For his own people to boo him, it’s a big lump in your throat,” Owen told Premier League Productions.

“I remember sitting in the player’s lounge after playing against Liverpool for Newcastle. Me and my family were in floods of tears because I’d just been booed by my own people.

“I still struggle to comprehend it so I’m probably the closest person on the planet that knows exactly what it feels like to be in Trent’s shoes right now.

“He will be mortified. Trent will leave now knowing that people booed him and it’s hard to get that out of your head, despite what’s happened over the last 20 years.

“I forget a lot of the good times and just remember the booing. It makes you feel absolutely sick.”

However, Owen also understands why Liverpool fans are so angry at Alexander-Arnold, with a comparison to Steven Gerrard made.

“They were chanting for Steven Gerrard, there was an underlying reason why. Every article you read, every fan’s comment that you see is ‘well, Steven Gerrard didn’t leave, etcetera etcetera,” he said.

“They’re comparing this situation. Steve McManaman, Michael Owen did [leave]. Trent Alexander-Arnold is going to, but Steven Gerrard didn’t so you can stay, you can win things.”

Indeed, Gerrard never left, and managed to win things with Liverpool. Alexander-Arnold has already won a good few trophies at Anfield, and feels he could have more success, or a more fulfilling career elsewhere. Real Madrid might bring even more silverware.

