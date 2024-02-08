Trent Alexander-Arnold insists Liverpool can win the quadruple this season, backing his side to “beat any team” four days after they got turned over by Arsenal in the Premier League.

Liverpool were challenging on all four fronts in the 2021/22 campaign but ended up with just the two domestic cup trophies, losing to the Premier League to Manchester City on the final day and to Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Klopp has provided extra incentive this season having announced he will be leaving the club in the summer, and they arguably have a better chance now than they did two years ago given they’re competing in the Europa League rather than the Champions League.

They did suffer a setback in the Premier League on Sunday though, when they were soundly beaten by Arsenal, and Manchester City remain heavy favourites to claim their fourth consecutive title as they linger two points behind Liverpool with a game in hand.

The Reds can claim their first piece of silverware in the Carabao Cup final later this month, and will be odds on to beat Chelsea, but Alexander-Arnold is a greedy boy.

Alexander-Arnold told CNN:”I’m fully focused on winning every single trophy possible. My aim is to go and win the quadruple. It’s only a couple of weeks before we want to get our arms on our first piece of silverware.

“Every game is almost like a final now because a certain other team [Manchester City] look like they are clicking into gear, which means it is going to go down to the wire as usual. It means every game is a must-win, simple as that. That’s the way you want it. You want to get pushed, you want to push yourself as far and as hard as you can. Even a draw feels like a loss, no matter the context of it.”

Rating the Reds’ hopes of the four trophies that remain on offer, Alexander-Arnold added: “Carabao Cup, there’s a 50/50 chance. The cup competitions speak for themselves because it is knockout football. I would back ourselves against any team in the world over two legs. European football at Anfield, we back ourselves to be able to beat any team in Europe and the world.

“For the FA Cup, I’d back ourselves to be able to beat any team. What I believe we are capable of doing is beating any team that’s in front of us. That’s the mentality we need to have. The league is going to come down to consistency and results. It will be nice to say we are going to win every game between now and the end of the season, but there’s a good chance that’s not going to happen. We need to put a good run together, which we need we are capable of doing and we also need to keep our mentality right because I’m sure the pressure will be right behind us.”

READ MORE: Klopp deification sees Liverpool top title contenders ranked by how much F365 couldn’t stand them winning