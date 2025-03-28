Trent Alexander-Arnold is “nowhere near” the level of the man he looks set to replace at Real Madrid and has been told his new teammates “won’t stand for the acts he pulls for Liverpool”.

It’s been widely reported that Alexander-Arnold has agreed to a move to Real Madrid at the end of the season when his Liverpool contract expires, though Reds insider James Pearce claimed on Friday that, contrary to popular belief, the deal “is not done”.

Despite the lack of confirmation, “naughty” Jamie Carragher has revealed his “disappointment” at Alexander-Arnold’s decision and picked out which player he thinks his former club should sign this summer to replace him.

The general consensus is that Real Madrid have got one over on Liverpool by landing one of their best players on a free transfer, but former Manchester United defender Paul Parker reckons Los Blancos may well regret their decision.

Parker insists Alexander-Arnold is “not on the same level” as Dani Caravajal, whose right-back spot the Liverpool hero looks set to take in Carlo Ancelotti’s starting XI, and reckons the England international “won’t get away with” what he does (or doesn’t do) for the Reds.

Parker told mybettingsites: “Trent Alexander-Arnold has decided he wants to go and play for Real Madrid because they’re looking for a right back. The problem is Trent isn’t a right back in the same mould or ability as the one they’ve lost in Carvajal. Nowhere near. It’s as simple as that.

“People will say Trent can do this and do that, but he’s just not at the same level as Carvajal as a Real Madrid right back. Real Madrid full-backs have never just been about knocking Hollywood passes. They’re about hard work, a work ethic, and getting to the byline to deliver crosses.

“Even someone like Marcelo, who was technically great, also worked hard. Real Madrid players work incredibly hard, and that’s where I think he’ll be found wanting. The Real players won’t stand for the acts he pulls for Liverpool. He won’t get away with it.”

“Real coming in for Trent is like when a Championship manager is offered a Premier League job. You can’t say no to it, or people will question you, and he can always come back to the Premier League.”

Alexander-Arnold was utilised in midfield for Gareth Southgate at the start of Euro 2024 in a failed experiment which was quickly laid to rest and Parker insists the 26-year-old has no chance of forcing his way into Madrid’s star-studded lineup in that role.

Parker added: “Trent will have to completely change everything that he’s gotten away with. It’ll be a big test and a gamble. He has to work on his defensive attributes, and if they’re not there, it will be a problem. Real must have done their homework and might not use him there.

“The issue is he’s not that good when he plays in those midfield areas. There are better players who can’t even make the national team in midfield, yet he’s been played there by managers that feel he has to play in an England shirt.”