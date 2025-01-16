Alexander-Arnold: Real Madrid plan for January transfer revealed as Keane slams Liverpool star

Real Madrid are biding their time in their bid to secure Trent Alexander-Arnold’s transfer in January as Roy Keane slammed the Liverpool star who “defends like he has never played at right back”.

Alexander-Arnold is one of three Liverpool stars whose contracts expire at the end of the season, along with Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, and has reportedly made up his mind to leave for Real Madrid in 2025.

El Chiriguito presenter Josep Pedrerol, who is close to Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, confirmed on Wednesday that Alexander Arnold and Los Blancos have “closed an agreement” for the Liverpool defender to join on a free transfer in the summer.

Pedrerol said: “Alexander-Arnold has closed an agreement to join Real Madrid in June. There are still some minor details, but if nothing happens, he will play for Real Madrid next season and will arrive on a free transfer.”

Despite acknowledging that a deal “seems very difficult” in January, Pedrerol has revealed that a transfer between Liverpool and Real Madrid could be struck in the winter if the Premier League side lower their demands to around €40m.

Pedrerol added: “There is the possibility that Liverpool will lower their demands [in January] but this seems very difficult because Liverpool are fighting for everything. To let a starting full-back go now would be very complicated.

“Real Madrid are not going to spend €70-80 million, which is the figure that Liverpool are considering, for him to arrive now.”

And Marca now claim, in a report focusing on their bid to sign Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich, that Real Madrid retain hope of bringing Alexander-Arnold to the club this month.

The report states:

‘Real Madrid does not despair with the idea of being able to incorporate him into this market. Will wait until the time he deems appropriate to get closer to Liverpool again and formalize a new proposal. With the player’s yes in their pocket, for Valdebebas, they hope that the property of the English club will end up accepting the offer.’

TBR Football confirm that Madrid are considering a fresh bid for the England international having already had a €20m proposal knocked back by Liverpool.

But Roy Keane has warned the Spanish giants over Alexander-Arnold – who was fiercely criticised after his lacklustre display in the 2-2 draw with Manchester United – claiming he plays as though he’s been asked to “fill in” at right-back.

“If Trent Alexander-Arnold goes to Real Madrid, then good luck to him – as if Madrid don’t know how to defend,”he said on the Stick to Football podcast.

“He’s played over 300 games and played for England, but he still defends like he has never played at right back.

“He’s played all these games, and he must do training sessions, but he’s playing right back, and people go at him like he’s confused and never seen something like that before.

“Trent defends as if Liverpool have had lots of injuries, and they’ve asked him to just fill in a position.”