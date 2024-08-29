‘You won’t play’ – Alexander-Arnold reveals Arne Slot rule at Liverpool to put right Klopp wrong

Trent Alexnader-Arnold has revealed “one of the rules” Arne Slot has implemented at Liverpool since replacing Jurgen Klopp, insisting “you won’t play” if you don’t comply.

Slot arrived at Anfield from Feyenoord in the summer and has led the Reds to victory over Ipswich and Brentford in the opening two Premier League games of the season, winning both games 2-0.

The Dutchman faces his sternest test so far as they travel to Manchester United on Sunday in the last game before the September international break.

Alexander-Arnold made headlines for his reaction to being substituted in the second half against Brentford as he was visibly annoyed as Slot spoke to him in the dugout.

But the England international insists “things are going well” as he and his teammates adapt to the new style of football under Slot.

“I think we’re full of confidence,” he said. “Obviously big changes happened for us in the summer and then a few of us were late back in.

“But we’re getting to grips with the new style, the new way the manager wants us to play and transitioning into a new Liverpool really.

“I think it’s going well so far. There’s a lot we can still improve on, and I’m sure the manager thinks the same and us players equally so.

“For us, it’s about carrying momentum. We have self-belief, we’re confident in ourselves and the way that we play. Two really good games and two wins, so we need to keep that going.”

Liverpool are yet to concede a goal this season and Alexander-Arnold admits that defensive solidity will be key if they’re to challenge for the Premier League title this season having leaked goals regularly in Klopp’s last two campaigns in charge.

“That’s one of the rules that the manager brought in,” he told the club website when asked about the Reds’ hunger to defend and their forwards tracking back. “If you don’t comply to those rules, you won’t play – it’s as simple as that.

“It’s not just about defenders defending [and] the attackers just watch us defend. It’s a whole team thing.

“I think the counter-attacks that we’ve potentially been exposed to, we’re able to slow them down and get numbers behind, we’re blocking shots and we’re stopping them from creating anything dangerous. That’s down to the work ethic and it’s what’s demanded.

“I think if you look at the teams that have been successful in the previous years – including ourselves – it’s been of course we’re a team that can play football and be really exciting at times, but it’s the other end of the pitch that ultimately does win you the league.

“Normally the team that concedes the least amount of goals or the least amount of big chances will have a really good chance of winning the league.”