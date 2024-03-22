Trent-Alexander Arnold has been linked with a shock transfer to Real Madrid.

According to reports, Real Madrid are ‘exhaustively monitoring’ the situation of Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose contract expires in 2025.

Alexander-Arnold is on his way to becoming one of the best players in Liverpool’s history and many expect him to spend his entire career at Anfield.

Real Madrid want Liverpool icon Trent Alexander-Arnold

At the age of 25, he has played over 300 times for the Reds and played a crucial part in their Champions League and Premier League wins under Jurgen Klopp.

With Klopp set to leave the club at the end of the season, the last thing Liverpool need is another club icon waving goodbye.

Real Madrid have previously shown an interest in Chelsea captain Reece James and with those links going very quiet, they are now keeping tabs on Alexander-Arnold’s situation.

This is according to Spanish outlet Relevo, where it is claimed that Los Blancos are ‘exhaustively monitoring’ the player’s situation at Anfield.

Out of contract next year and showing no signs of signing an extension, Madrid are lurking in the background and hoping to bring the England international to the Spanish capital.

Although no other club is mentioned, the report states that Madrid are not alone in tracking Trent, ‘who will be one of the jewels of the market in the coming months’.

It’s claimed that the La Liga giants are yet to make contact with Liverpool or the player over a deal and the Reds will hope there never is any contact as they ‘want to extend’ his contract.

While you would expect Alexander-Arnold to want to see out his career at Liverpool, the report states that his ‘intention is still unclear’.

Fabrizio Romano confims Madrid, Trent links

Unfortunately for Liverpool, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Madrid are interested in signing Trent, who is not in talks over a new contract at his current club.

The Italian transfer expert backs up the report from Relevo, confirming that Trent’s stance over a move to Madrid is not clear.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Real Madrid are monitoring Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract situation at Liverpool.

‘Current deal expires in June ’25 with no talks underway as of now.

‘Liverpool have not indicated any desire to sell at this stage. There’s no indication of player’s views so far.’

