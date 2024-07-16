According to reports, Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is ‘interested’ in joining Real Madrid with talks ‘getting concrete’.

Alexander-Arnold is one of Liverpool‘s most important players and is out of contract in 2025, which has created speculation over his future.

Real Madrid are the only club being linked with the England international as they try to find a long-term replacement for experienced defender Dani Carvajal.

They have also been linked with Chelsea captain Reece James in recent years but are likely put off by his injury problems.

Jurgen Klopp handed Alexander-Arnold his Liverpool debut in October 2016, 18 days after his 18th birthday.

MORE ON KLOPP FROM F365

👉 Southgate joins Klopp, Tuchel among top 10 best available managers

👉 Jurgen Klopp ‘politely declines’ national team job as ‘interest remains’ despite rejection

The right-back played 310 times under the legendary German manager, winning one Champions League, a Premier League title, an FA Cup, and two Carabao Cups.

He is Klopp’s fourth-most used player in his managerial career behind Mohamed Salah, James Milner and Roberto Firmino, who leads the way with 355 appearances.

The 57-year-old – who is being linked with the England job despite being on a career break – brought the best out of Alexander-Arnold, who came through the Liverpool youth academy and produced 81 assists under his former manager, a number only bettered by Egyptian forward Salah (89).

Alexander-Arnold might fancy a change of scenery but as a Reds youth graduate, it does feel unlikely that he will push for an exit.

Contract negotiations have been shelved despite his current deal expiring in less than a year, with big changes behind the scenes and in the dugout taking up most of the Anfield bosses’ time right now.

They could end up regretting not making Alexander-Arnold’s contract extension a priority with Real Madrid reportedly keen.

Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid?

According to German transfer journalist Christian Falk, a transfer to the Bernabeu ‘is getting concrete’ and the 25-year-old ‘is interested’ with ‘contact’ being made.

Trent’s ‘interest’ is not overly surprising given the stature of Real Madrid, though as we say, he will surely not actively push to join the European champions this summer.

👉 More: Liverpool | Who will be the next England manager? | Who will win the Ballon d’Or?