There is reportedly ‘confidence’ that a ‘historic agreement’ will be reached for Newcastle United star Alexander Isak amid interest from Liverpool.

Isak has established himself as one of the best strikers in the world as he put his injury issues behind him in 2024/25, scoring 27 goals in 42 appearances in all competitions.

Newcastle were at risk of losing Isak during the 2024 summer transfer window as they need to offload a couple of valuable assets to avoid a breach of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules.

The Magpies retained Isak as they cashed in on Elliott Anderson and Yankuba Minteh instead and their PSR issues are not thought to be as severe this summer.

Newcastle can also demand a huge fee for Isak as he is under contract until 2028, but he has been attracting interest from Liverpool and Arsenal.

READ: Liverpool master the buy-back clause to engineer £75m worst-case scenario and stunning dream outcome



Isak has reportedly been deemed a dream signing for Liverpool and Arsenal as they are in the market for a new striker, but will likely need to turn to a more realistic target.

Earlier this week, a report claimed Isak is one of three ‘concrete’ options for Liverpool, but Football Insider expect him to pen a new Newcastle contract.

The Magpies are said to be ‘confident of agreeing a deal’ to retain Isak beyond 2028, with former Premier League scout Mick Brown claiming he could be tied to a “historic” contract.

“Newcastle are confident Isak will stay,” Brown told Football Insider.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool decide to ‘reject approach’ from Euro giants as ‘crazy’ demand is made amid ‘clear message’

👉 Liverpool strike ‘agreement’ for sixth summer signing with Prem star ‘pushing to join’

👉 Liverpool transfer on the rocks over ‘major gap of €20m’ as Reds ‘work on’ another deal

“They’ve been speaking to him about a new contract and I hear they’ve made progress there.

“It’s been mentioned that he could be the highest-paid player in their history, and if that’s what it takes to get him to sign, I expect them to do it.

“There’s been interest from Liverpool and Arsenal too, but that’s unlikely at the moment.

“Newcastle are planning to make improvements to the squad this summer, if they can do that it will prove to Isak that they are ambitious and want to press on. They haven’t fount it easy so far, though, and have missed out on a couple of deals.

“From their point of view, it makes it even more important that they keep their best players.

“Isak is the main man there and they want to build around him for the future. From what I hear, there’s a good feeling that he will sign a new contract.”