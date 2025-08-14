Even some Liverpool fans are not happy about the Alexander Isak situation; would buy-out clauses help prevent this?

Send your thoughts to theeditor@football365.com. Maybe send your own predictions.

A plea

I know I wrote in a few weeks back to express how silly it would be to ban people from the mailbox, but can we make an exception for Liverpool fans writing in about net spend?

Chris, NUFC

Sorry, but Liverpool and net spend cannot be parted

I dunno if LFC are pulling off the bestest transfer window (Dave LFC), but if we do get Isak and Guehi and Leoni… it may be the most prudent and/or most wheeler-dealer-est Harry Redknapp’esque transfer window for LFC.

Jokes aside, I am in the camp where … LFC have had lots of churn especially to their starters, mostly forced*. That being the case, I would expect LFC to take some time to gel, especially at the back in defence. Hopefully LFC stay in striking distance till midseason, when I expect LFC to go on a tear. (And tear other teams a new one with our prodigious attacking talent).

*Forced: The moment Trentsfer decided to leave, we had to find a replacement for him. And since Trentsfer’s playmaking/creativity is pretty unique, we had to both replace him at RB AND find a new playmaker. Robbo’s age-related degradation, Nunez’ perpetual hot and cold causing chaos to friend and foe… were necessary changes as well. No way Caoimhin sits on the bench for another season (he’s 26!), and Quansah was restive, so those changes were forced as well.

I love the bizness we’ve done this summer to plug the gaps and attempt to upgrade our squad. But games are won not in transfer season (halo chelski!) nor on paper, but on the field. And on the field I see two height-deficient gaps at FB, and one injury/brain-fart prone CB. Put them next to VvD or Maldini / Baresi and they’d also look bad.

I doubt we’re getting Bercola; Isak’s arrival is still on long odds.

If so, based on various figures, neglecting add-ons, we’ve spent ~ £256m and recouped £182m for a net spend of £74m. That’s amazing business. Add Guehi at £35m and Leoni at £30m, and it’s a net spend of £140m. Incredible business on paper! To plug those enforced gaps as well as upgrade at #10 and #9.

Hopefully that translates to success on the field. If Rio Ngomuha were to catch fire aka Sterling 2.0, … LFC could really possibly run riot in the 2nd half of the season.

Gab YNWA “Let the season start!” 🙂

Last year was Liverpool’s best transfer window…

Dave LFC measures a transfer window by the talent bought in.

I measure it by success at the end of the season vs money spent. (And yes I’m a United fan)

On that basis I’d say last season’s transfer window for Liverpool is hard to beat. You spent £42m and won the league.

Nishul Saperia (United have lost every transfer window since Fergie left. Yet I still believe this year could be one where we win the window! Let’s see in 10 months)

About Isak though…

Greetings Editor: long time listener first time caller etc etc. I consider myself a measured football fan/watcher/observer. I quite like, and indeed have delved into, the analytics side of the game.

In my advancing years I’ve found myself turning away from the visceral, one eyed nature of fandom that, frankly my dear, does my frelling head in. Cards on table, I’m a Liverpool fan, the sort of fan that can’t be arsed with the lunatic fringe of my fellow fanbase, that can’t be arsed with the BTL Vuukle characters that this site (and others) engender. In short, in this day and age of SEO Anglès and headline grabbing ragebait, I’m finding myself less and less arsed with the “he said, she said, they’re out to get me” aspects of the beautiful game and, for want of a better turn of phrase, I’m kind of enjoying it for what it is, namely an amusing and occasionally infuriating distraction.

But, this Isak situation has me irritated. By any metric, Liverpool have had an incredible transfer window. Targets identified, targets acquired etc etc etc. But the Isak thing leaves a nasty taste, more than a little discomfiting to be honest: I’m not going to harp on about “not wanting him near our club” or any of that silly, reprehensible bollocks. More so that you signed a contract my dude, honour it. It is genuinely that simple.

As far as I can glean, his contract isn’t restrictive, it isn’t void due to illegality. Simply put, pen was put to paper and terms were agreed to pay one well for performing one’s duties across a specified period, I’m guessing (as we all are at this juncture) that perhaps representations were made by him and his advisors that he wished to explore options away from Newcastle, and perhaps, indeed, “promises” were made in return. But, in absentia of any firm, legally binding document to the contrary, an agreement to enter into an agreement, a “gentleman’s handshake” so to speak, is non-enforceable. You wished for the security of a contract, you were granted that wish. Your terms and conditions haven’t changed. Ostensibly the grass is now greener elsewhere, and you have regrets. This does not change the fact that you signed a contract, and you need to honour it.

An outsider reading this rambling idiocy might conclude that I don’t want Isak to represent the club I support. This would be wrong. I think he’d be sodding brilliant. But the manner in which he is (apparently) going about it leaves me cold. Note that I believe that players should have more power, more control. I think that the day of a football/soccer players union is completely overdue: the rights of an individual whose wellbeing is being promulgated and sold as if they were chattels is in need of being protected. It works well up to a point in American sports. But we aren’t there yet. Until such a time, it is up to a players representatives to draft their contracts in such a manner that allows for scenarios such as this. After all, it is hardly unusual at this point.

From a club perspective, their position isn’t compromised. Want out at year 4 on a 7 year deal? These are the terms. Granted, it’s a simplistic viewpoint, but contracting for eventualities and anticipating desired outcomes is kind of what high paid professionals do.

Which, in a long winded way, brings me neatly back to my original point: I understand the sentiment behind Isak’s stance, but the reality is far different and that, legally binding contract, is what I feel he should be held to.

As a sidebar, anyone equating the Isak situation with that of Alexander-Arnold is merely deluding themselves. The situations aren’t even remotely comparable.

Anyways, thanks for reading.

Sam Thompson

…The pendulum swing between Player Power and Club Power has always been in a state of flux since the minimum wage was abolished. If you are on the Club side, you probably think things are getting out of hand with players no longer honoring contracts and downing tools until they get their way.

On the other hand, if you worked at a company you didn’t like in some ratty location, or for a boss you hated who you felt did not give you a fair shake, if a competitor came along and offered to double your salary with perks, in a nicer location, wouldn’t you want to move?

The problem, as I see it, is that football contracts do not seem to have kept up with the times. In the corporate world, there are a host of contract clauses (legally researched to the nth degree for validity) to avoid these situations:

– various “non-compete” clauses where you cannot join named competitors for X years

– If you leave before your contract period, you lose your stock options (loyalty bonuses)

– Some companies allow you to buy out your contract. This is sometimes paid by the new company

– Downing tools will place you on a Performance Improvement Plan (PIP) were your wages could be suspended or you could even be terminated

– In Spain, I believe every contract must have a buy-out clause. Premiums could be added (say x%) for specified Clubs, say the top 6 suitors

If we take a look at the Isak situation, not having a buy-out clause, is a big part of the problem. When one considers that Newcastle will probably need 2 strikers to replace Isak, 150M isn’t as crazy as it sounds. Assuming Liverpool have only offered 110M, Isak would have to make up the difference from his Liverpool wages and image rights. If he downs tools, he’s placed on a PIP at a minimum salary and not allowed to train. Getting 10,000 a week would concentrate his mind real quick! Given the World Cup in 2026, he will not want to sit on his sofa for 9 months.

Antony, on the other hand, hasn’t really done anything wrong except that he’s not that good and the new boss doesn’t like him. So he’s entitled to train and still collect his wages, unless he throws is toys out the pram. Again, the club did not have a “buy-out” clause.

Tapping Up will never go away and the bigger clubs will always try and bend the rules to poach players from the smaller clubs (sorry Newcastle). Maybe some of these ideas will help level the playing field.

Adidasmufc (For all his playing flaws, Harry Maguire has sown one can turn it around)

The Replacements: A sequel

I read Mike’s mail and it’s actually something I agree with.

To use Salah as an example from last year everyone was saying we have to give him a contract because replacing him would cost £150m. No it won’t. We bought him for £35m there’s no reason we couldn’t buy another player who can do the same.

Everyone always talks of irreplaceable players but they always do get replaced. Even players like Messi have been replaced by Lamine Yamal. Is he hitting Messi numbers? Actually he’s doing better than Messi at this age which suggests by the time he’s at peak he’ll be scoring more than Messi did.

At Liverpool I’ve seen this many many many times. Keegan replaced by Dalglish. Hyypia replaced by VVD. Rush replaced by Fowler replaced by Owen replaced by Torres replaced by Suarez replaced by Salah.

Pick a country and a legendary player and I’ll wager money at some point a dude came along and replaced them. Pele was replaced by Ronaldo who was replaced by Neymar.

It literally happens ALL the time. It’s super common. How many times has a team sold a player who was key and then replaced him with someone who does the same or better?

Now granted it might not happen in the same year and it might take a little while but it does happen. After watching football for 30 years the one constant is eventually everyone moves on and so does the club.

Wright replaced by Henry replaced by Van Persie replaced by Aubameyang. I could honestly probably do it with every major club. It’s a little different if you’re a smaller club because your pulling power is much lower so when smaller teams keep their players in a death grip I get why. But if you’re a ‘big six’ club stop sweating about someone leaving.

They always get replaced.

Lee

Man Utd not winning the league after all

It’s happened then. United fans have finally morphed into Liverpool style “next year could be our year” level delusion. And with Liverpool fans now worried about their side even though they’ve opened the purse strings for the first time in a while and further financial incontinence is to follow, the fans of the two great clubs of English football have properly swapped places.

To be clear: Liverpool won the league last year and have improved (despite the loss of Jota). United finished 15th and have improved by buying players that were at midtable teams last season (and unknown wing back from Paraguay). United should finish closer to Liverpool next seasons but I suspect if we finish above them it’ll be more to do with them having an absolute shocker than United being any good.

I don’t see anything that makes me think that United will finish higher than 6th (my prediction is 8th if you must know).

Whilst my hope is that we win the domestic treble, my expectation is much lower and commensurate with the reality oof where we left off last year. I.e. not a very good football team and a poorly run club. We’ve got as much chance of winning the Champions League this season as we have of winning the League (I know this isn’t statistically true but I’m sticking with it. And no, I don’t care that we’ve spent £200M on what seems to be 3 decent players. This is Manchester United Football Club we’re talking about and they’ll all be on loan at Dortmund by the end of the season.

So, no Mustafa, none of our new signings are the next Cantona. And we aren’t winning the league.

Ashmundo

A full Premier League table prediction

Predictions are always wrong so here’s a full list of wrongness:

1. City – Most talented players and manager, and they aren’t scouse

2. Arsenal – Really strong spine now, their fans could ruin it though

3. Chelsea – Maresca will tinker too much to seriously challenge

4. Liverpool – Because I hate them and 4th is their logical floor

5. Man United – It’s the hope that kills you

6. Newcastle – Squad very well designed for their style but Isak

7. Villa – They just feel like a 7th placed team

8. Bournemouth – Iraola’s coaching will overcome the purge

9. Spurs – Maddison injury is bad news for Frank

10. Brighton – Great squad but think they lack that one outstanding scorer

11. Brentford – Set Piece FC with Collins getting 20 headed goals

12. Everton – Moyes dour Glaswegianess won’t really hurt them till next year

13. Palace – Going deep in the conference will be fun

14. West Ham – Bowen and Diouf to rescue Potter

15. Fulham – Their defence is really good but the attack is Adama Traore.

16. Sunderland – they’ve bought a lot of players

17. Forest – Survive on the back of 38 scoreless draws

18. Leeds – Farke loves the Championship too much to stay in this league

19. Wolves – They were pretty bad last season even with Cunha.

20. Burnley – Scott Parker.

Dave, Manchester

Results of a stupid idea

I read Ozzy AFC DC’s e-mail on what would happen if the league was decided on goal difference. Intrigue got the better of me so I took a look at last season’s league standings and set to work seeing what the table would look like. Where GD is identical, it went to games won and where that was identical, I went with goals scored (seeing as the whole point of this exercise is GD anyway) and this is what I ended up with:

W D L F A GD P

1 Liverpool 25 9 4 86 41 45 84

2 Arsenal 20 14 4 69 34 35 74

3 Manchester City 21 8 9 72 44 28 71

4 Newcastle 20 6 12 68 47 21 66

5 Chelsea 20 9 9 64 43 21 69

6 Nottingham Forest 19 8 11 58 46 12 65

7 AFC Bournemouth 15 11 12 58 46 12 56

8 Brentford 16 8 14 66 57 9 56

9 Aston Villa 19 9 10 58 51 7 66

10 Brighton & Hove Albion 16 13 9 66 59 7 61

11 Fulham 15 9 14 54 54 0 54

12 Crystal Palace 13 14 11 51 51 0 53

13 Tottenham Hotspur 11 5 22 64 65 -1 38

14 Everton 11 15 12 42 44 -2 48

15 Manchester United 11 9 18 44 54 -10 42

16 Wolverhampton Wanderers 12 6 20 54 69 -15 42

17 West Ham United 11 10 17 46 62 -16 43

18 Ipswich Town 4 10 24 36 82 -46 22

19 Leicester City 6 7 25 33 80 -47 25

20 Southampton 2 6 30 26 86 -60 12

Observations:

* No change in the top three.

* Newcastle leapfrog Chelsea but both remain in a UCL spot.

* Bournemouth find themselves in the Europa League at the expense of Villa (as a Villa fan myself, NOT happy about that!!!) and Palace. Forest are also in the Europa League but on league standing and not at the expense of Palace.

* Palace get shunted into the Conference League as in real life (poor decision in my opinion for a team that just won their first major trophy, for what it’s worth. Rules are rules, though….)

* Brentford and Brighton switch places but are still both in the top 10.

* No other real movement of note for the lower half teams. Tottenham jump above Everton into 13th, Man U do the same against Wolves into 15th and West Ham drop into 17th.

* The bottom three teams are still the same but Ipswich leapfrog Leicester into 18th.

I think it’s safe to say, as I would based on the above, that no football fan would like to see their team miss out on a European adventure having won more games but scored less goals than a team below them so for that reason, I’m out!

Jeff G, West Brom Villan

(Professional saddo who will be keeping this spreadsheet to carry out some more experimentation – least games lost instead of goals scored as a decider? Only switches Chelsea and Newcastle back into their final standings in case anyone was wondering. Oh, you weren’t?)

New song?

If Bournemouth fans don’t sing “Let’s go Diakite” a la Mary Poppins to their new signing, I don’t think I want to follow this league any more.

SC, Belfast (Yes, yes, I know)