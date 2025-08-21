Alexander Isak may have played his last game in a Newcastle shirt as he looks to move to Liverpool.

Alexander Isak and his camp require clarity from Newcastle on one key “detail” for Liverpool to complete his signing this summer as Rio Ferdinand highlights one “big mistake” made by the Magpies.

Liverpool have seen one bid of £110m for Isak rejected as the striker insists his ‘relationship can’t continue’ with Newcastle after ‘broken promises’.

Isak said on Instagram on Tuesday: “I’ve kept quiet for a long time while others have spoken.

“That silence has allowed people to push their own version of events, even though they know it doesn’t reflect what was really said and agreed behind closed doors.

“The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time. To now act as if these issues are only emerging is misleading.

“When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can’t continue. That’s where things are for me right now – and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself.”

That ‘change’ is only possible if a) Liverpool return with a bid that meets Newcastle’s asking price and b) Newcastle manage to sign two strikers, having already allowed Callum Wilson to leave this summer.

And Ferdinand insists Isak and his camp need Newcastle to state an asking price for their striker if he is to get his desired move to Liverpool this summer.

Speaking on his Rio Presents YouTube channel, he said: “The question is, is he worth more than that? Do Newcastle value him more than that?

“And if they value him more than that, how much more and is it an outrageous ask? Cause that’s where then I feel a player gets to go, ‘Hold on, you’re pricing me out of the market unrealistically, and so I have a problem.’ And that’s the detail that we need to get from Isak and his camp, I think.

“When you look at the other transfers of the summer, you have to ask. Is Newcastle’s price, for argument’s sake, £140m, £150m… is that realistic? Is that £30m to £40m more expensive than a [Florian] Wirtz?

“If we’re to say, ‘Yes he is’, then I don’t think Liverpool will go and meet their asking price, and Isak has to accept that. But I think what Isak and his camp need to do is, they need to know what the asking price was, and were Liverpool comfortable meeting that asking price?”

MORE ON ALEXANDER ISAK FROM F365

👉 ‘Dirty’ Liverpool? No… Newcastle, Isak, his agent, Saudis, the media all cop the blame

👉 Liverpool transfer ‘verbally agreed’ at ‘advanced stage’ as Isak ‘allowed to go’ if three conditions met

👉 Alexander Isak should be raging at Liverpool, not Newcastle United

Ferdinand then highlighted where he thinks it has all turned sour between Isak and his club, pondering whether a gentleman’s agreement was actually in place between Isak and Amanda Staveley, before she left the club.

Ferdinand added: “That’s the problem. I think there’s been a gentleman’s agreement, a promise made at this price that will unlock you ready to go to that club is asking for you.

“That price has been met, but the person that has given the promise has left the football club I think. And the new regime, and new people in them seats are saying, ‘The promise wasn’t with us, it was with that individual not the club, there’s no paperwork to say that it’s the club backing that. That person promised, they’re no longer here, promise is void.’

“Isak is saying, ‘Woah, woah, woah. I’m not happy about that.’ Now I think where the club maybe should have done better, is this conversation should have been had as soon as that person left.

“Now, the nuances I’m talking about is did the person who made the promise and left the football club tell the people coming in? ‘I’ve got a promise by the way with one of our best players, if not the best player. Just you wanna take that up and you want to start talking about that now.’

“Maybe in January, whenever it was, [say it] so you don’t have this problem in the transfer window, in the summer where there’s little time. Pressure’s on and you’re doing it in the public now, and they’re airing their dirty laundry.

“I think that’s been a big mistake, and I think that you’ve got to look at these player power moments and these verbal agreements. The player refusing to play, refusing to train… this is a last resort situation.”