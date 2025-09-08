Alexander Isak ‘doubtful for next two Liverpool games’ after Sweden blow

Alexander Isak is ‘unlikely to feature from the start’ before the Merseyside derby with Everton after being dealt a blow on international duty with Sweden.

Isak completed his British-record move to Liverpool from Newcastle on deadline day but is lacking match sharpness having refused to play for the Magpies to force through that transfer, while training alone.

The 25-year-old was called up for Sweden’s World Cup qualifiers but manager Jon Dahl Tomasson insisted it was too much of a “risk” to play him in their 2-2 draw with Slovenia on Friday.

He said: “We would love to play him, everyone would. But after three training sessions with the group, and no proper training all summer, the risk is a little too great.

“He could be a game changer against Kosovo, I believe. But we have to do the right things with him. In the long and short term.”

He was again left out of the starting lineup for their clash with Kosovo on Monday, with Arsenal’s Viktor Gyokeres and Newcastle’s Antony Elanga preferred in attack, and now FourFourTwo claim Liverpool fans may have to wait until the visit of Everton before they see Isak starting for them.

The report states he’s ‘unlikely to feature from the start’ against Burnley on Sunday or Atletico Madrid in their Champions League opener on Wednesday ‘after his minutes were limited during the international break’ – it was ‘anticipated he would start the second qualifier’.

Isak’s lack of fitness looks set to hand fellow summer signing Hugo Ekitike further opportunity to impress as Arne Slot’s No.9 after three goals and an assist in his first four Reds appearances following his £69m move from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Responding to Isak’s arrival, Ekitike vowed to give Slot a selection “problem”.

“It’s fun. When you play for the best teams, you expect to be competing with the best players,” Ekitike said when asked about Isak’s move to Anfield.

“Isak is a player I’ve watched too, so seeing him arrive is a pleasure. It’s going to be tough competition, but I’m going to focus on performing well so that it’s a problem for the manager.”

He added: “Obviously my life has changed. It’s a big move and I’m watched a thousand times more, but I’m taking it positively, it’s really good. It’s the position I wanted to be in.

“When you have this kind of standard, you have to show that you belong here and you have to continue to perform. But it’s a position that I like and that I want to keep.”