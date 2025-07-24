Alexander Isak is ‘giving his priority’ to Liverpool after telling Newcastle he wants to ‘explore a move away’ this summer, with the Reds now to set to accelerate two transfer exits to ‘proceed on the move’.

Newcastle have insisted the Sweden international is not for sale this summer, rebuffing a £120m approach from Liverpool while the Reds were completing the signing of Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt, but the Magpies chiefs may now be open to offers having been made ‘aware of Isak’s wish to consider his options this summer’.

That’s according to The Daily Mail, who claim Isak and his camp ‘do not want to commit’ to any new Newcastle deal which may be forthcoming, with ‘Liverpool interested in making the Swede a British record signing’.

Isak did not board the plane to Singapore on Thursday with his Newcastle teammates, with the club claiming his absence was due to injury.

Ben Jacobs revealed on Thursday morning: ‘Alexander Isak has not travelled with Newcastle for their pre-season tour to Singapore. Newcastle sources insist it’s down to a thigh issue, despite a precautionary scan coming back clear.’

The Daily Mail report adds:

‘Newcastle’s owners and head coach Eddie Howe do not want to sell and the preference would be to negotiate fresh terms, even if that meant a move next summer. ‘That possibility remains, given Newcastle are in a strong position contractually, but an offer from Liverpool or any club in the region of £150million, coupled with Isak’s own wishes, could yet see a move accelerate in the coming weeks.’

Fabrizio Romano then confirmed that Liverpool remain interested in Isak despite completing the signing of Ekitike.

He wrote on X: ‘Understand Alexander Isak remains a target for Liverpool even after signing Ekitike… but depends on Newcastle. If Newcastle open doors to an exit and #LFC sell Diaz, they can bid after direct contact made 10 days ago. Isak, 𝐧𝐨𝐭 in concrete talks with Al Hilal so far.’

But transfer expert Sacha Tavolieri claims Isak has held ‘direct talks’ with Al Hilal, but made it clear in those talks that he ‘gives his priority to Liverpool’.

Tavolieri wrote on X: EXCLUSIVE: Alexander Isak still gives his priority to Liverpool FC despite Hugo Ekitike signing! The Swedish has made it clear during direct talks to Al Hilal FC. Al Hilal FC & #NUFC also had direct contact. Hard deal but Isak not closing doors to Saudi. #mercato

Tavolieri then added: ‘Liverpool Football Club now expecting to sell Luis Diaz and Darwin Nuñez in order to proceed on Alexander Isak move’.