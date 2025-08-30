Alexander Isak to Liverpool ‘deal is done’ despite Newcastle ‘not even talking’ to Reds

The Alexander Isak to Liverpool ‘deal is done’ according to a journalist who later revealed Newcastle are “not even talking” to the Reds.

Reports have suggested an improved bid of £130m for Isak is set to arrive over the weekend, and although it’s been claimed Newcastle want to sign two strikers before sanctioning his exit, they have got a £70m deal for Nick Woltemade over the line, with the Germany international thought to be a direct replacement for Isak.

Former football turned journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft dropped the bombshell news that the ‘deal is done’ for Isak ahead of Newcastle’s trip to Leeds on Saturday night.

Fjortoft wrote on X: ‘Re: Alexander Isak Understand Isak – deal is done! Newcastle away at Leeds tonight, so nothing expected before that I am told. Fee expected to be around £130m Isak to Liverpool likely to happen very soon.’

Various other journalists and outlets were quick to dismiss Fjortoft’s claim.

Ben Jacobs wrote on X: ‘As of Saturday morning, Liverpool sources insist there is no agreement in place yet for Alexander Isak. If a deal gets done, the expectation is it will be for below £130m or not at all. Isak remains optimistic of a move to Anfield before the window shuts.’

And Fjortoft did then backtrack somewhat while on BeIn Sports punditry duty for for Manchester United’s clash with Burnley.

Ahead of the game at Old Trafford, he said: “What I’ve been told is the deal is done, they have agreed, he will go to Liverpool.

“But I also see now that Liverpool are speaking through ‘sources’ as well saying nothing is done. It has also been claimed they are not even talking to each other.

“But what I do know is that Woltemade who has come in from Stuttgart is not 100 per cent a No.9, so they are going after two other strikers: Yoane Wissa from Brentford and Jorgen Strand Larsen from Wolverhampton.

“The currency now is time, but everybody expects and I’ve been told that Alexander Isak is on his way and a deal should be done for Liverpool.”

Fjortoft was then asked whether he thinks the Isak move is contingent on Newcastle signing either Wissa or Strand Larsen.

He added: “I think they’ve got to a point now where they feel they’ve got to let him go, but they will end up with two strikers and they will end up selling Isak to Liverpool.”