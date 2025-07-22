Isak reportedly wants a 250% wage rise to sign a new deal at Newcastle.

Alexander Isak has reportedly asked for £300,000 to sign a new deal at Newcastle, a salary that would make him one of the best-paid players in the Premier League.

The Swede’s future has been one of the transfer stories of the summer with Liverpool reportedly considering an approach, despite Newcastle standing firm in their assessment that he is not for sale.

The player has also garnered interest from Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal who are considering an offer for the 25-year-old.

But with Newcastle determined to keep a player they see pivotal to their success this upcoming season, he has reportedly made an enormous contract demand of £300,000 a week, according to talkSPORT.

That figure would make him easily the best player at Newcastle with only Bruno Guimaraes earning more than half that tally. It would also be a 250% wage rise to the contract Isak signed in August 2022.

As for the league, that figure puts Isak as the joint sixth-best paid player, level with Jack Grealish, Bernando Silva, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford. Only Raheem Sterling, Virgil van Dijk, Casemiro, Mo Salah and Erling Haaland earn more.

TBR Football suggests Newcastle want the deal to be closer to the £200,000 mark.

On paper, Newcastle have the money to facilitate the move given they are owned by the $941-billion valued Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia but they are up against PSR in terms of what they can realistically offer.

So far this summer, the club have missed out on a number of targets, including the Liverpool-bound Hugo Ekitike. Anthony Elanga is currently their only paid signing.

Isak did not feature in Newcastle’s opening pre-season game against Celtic with Eddie Howe opting to send the 25-year-old home.

“It was my decision,” Howe said.

“He travelled to Glasgow with us but I decided to send him home due to the speculation around him.

“The last thing he wanted was to be sat in the stand watching – that wasn’t fair to him. But I’m confident he will be a Newcastle player come the end of the window.”

On the player’s future, Howe said they were “desperate” to keep Isak and that the two had spoken about his future.

“Your top players are so hard to find, so hard to recruit and so hard to develop. So when you have them, you need to treasure them. Of course we’re desperate to keep him as part of our team.

“I’ve had discussions with him, but that’s not abnormal. I respect a player’s career and how short it is. Alex has been really good, he’s trained really well and I realise there’ll be noise around him.”

One Isak’s agents told Saudi outlet Arriyadiyah that a decision on Isak’s ‘next step’, whether that be staying at Newcastle or moving elsewhere, ‘may be close’.

