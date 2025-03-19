Alexander Isak makes fresh transfer admission after Newcastle’s League Cup victory

The future of Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has become an increasingly popular topic in recent months and his latest admission has only added to that.

Isak, 25, netted in the League Cup victory over Liverpool at the weekend to help secure their first domestic trophy since 1955 with what was his 23rd goal of the season.

His 24 goal contributions in the league are the second-best behind Mohamed Salah and he sits third for goals overall behind the Liverpool star and Erling Haaland.

Given his age, profile, form and overall quality, he has become a key transfer target for multiple clubs including Liverpool, Arsenal and others.

With Champions League qualification on the table this season, Isak’s future may well depend on finishing in the top five places and failing to do so would ensure more bargaining power for any other interested sides who can offer him that level of football next season.

Currently in Marbella with the Sweden squad, Isak was asked by Fotbollskanalen about all that interest, and said: “There’s not much to say, really. I’ve commented on my situation and my security in Newcastle several times.

“It’s been written how much I love the city and the club, how well I feel there. I’m not thinking about the future. I just want to perform for Newcastle.

“Now we won the cup, but we want to finish strong and reach the Champions League games. That’s where my focus lies.”

Isak also made clear how much he’s looking forward to returning for more cup celebration: “Things like that can’t be described. I think you can only “imagine” how it feels. But it’s an incredible feeling. Wembley packed with all the Newcastle fans there.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what Newcastle is like as a city after that. I haven’t been back yet.”

Isak’s previous comments

Liverpool are one potential side involved in a deal given that there are doubts over the future of both Salah and Darwin Nunez and Isak could help replace those goals should the duo exit.

Talks between Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle have reportedly begun, with both sides likely to promise a starting striker role in the Championship. The Gunners see Isak as their main target and Fabrizio Romano claimed that ‘big, big, massive proposals’ will arrive at Newcastle this summer.

Speaking before the final, Isak was quizzed over his future. “Yeah, as I have said. I am not really thinking about the summer yet. That will be a talking point when the season is finished. No talks have been held yet.”

Speaking via the Chronicle, Isak continued: “I mean, that is why I came here. I have said many times that I don’t really think too much about my future. I have said many times I am happy here and we are competing for titles, which is what you want as a football player. We have been to one final and now we are in another one.

“The chances are there. We should look at it one season at a time, and this season we can win a trophy. I have said many times I am focused on doing a job. All of our focus is on Sunday and bringing a trophy back.”