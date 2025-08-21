Alan Shearer has said both Alexander Isak and Yoane Wissa are ‘not right’ for going on strike,

Alan Shearer has told Alexander Isak to “sack” his agent “immediately” after making a “f***ing mess” of things for the Newcastle star.

Isak released a statement on Tuesday confirming he has no intention of playing for Newcastle again as a result of ‘broken promises’.

Isak said on Instagram: “I’ve kept quiet for a long time while others have spoken.

“That silence has allowed people to push their own version of events, even though they know it doesn’t reflect what was really said and agreed behind closed doors.

READ MORE: Eze does it perfectly compared to Alexander Isak and his strikingly bad behaviour

“The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time. To now act as if these issues are only emerging is misleading.

“When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can’t continue. That’s where things are for me right now – and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself.”

Releasing a statement in response, Newcastle said: “We have been clear that the conditions for a sale this summer have not transpired. We do not foresee these conditions being met.”

It leaves Isak in limbo, with Liverpool unlikely to bid again until doors are opened that Newcastle insist will remain closed.

MORE ON ALEXANDER ISAK FROM F365

👉 ‘Dirty’ Liverpool? No… Newcastle, Isak, his agent, Saudis, the media all cop the blame

👉 Isak has ‘legal leverage’ over Newcastle to force Liverpool transfer as ‘free agent’ in 2026

👉 Alexander Isak should be raging at Liverpool, not Newcastle United

And amid a report claiming Isak and his representatives have ‘legal leverage’ over Newcastle which could see the Sweden international move to Liverpool as a ‘free agent’ in 2026, Toon hero Alan Shearer has hit out at the striker’s agent for making a “f***ing mess” of negotiations.

“I mean, oh my God, what a f***ing mess his agent has made of this, honestly,” Shearer told Betfair.

“If I was him, I’d get his agent in a room and sack him on the spot immediately, because he is meant to be giving him the advice to sign that six‑year deal and there’s no get‑out clause.

“I’ve always said there are two sides to every story, but my feelings are exactly the same: he’s gone about it in the wrong way.

“I get that he might want to join a huge football club in Liverpool. I understand that, and I understand that they’re regularly going to be competing for trophies. But we also need to know, who promised him? What did they promise him? When did they promise him, if that is the case? Newcastle have totally denied that.”